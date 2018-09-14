Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant

A SUSPECTED CANNABIS grow house has been discovered at Silks restaurant in Malahide after gardaí were called to the premises due to a fire.

Gardaí were called to the scene last night at around 7.30pm.

While dealing with the fire at the restaurant, which is located across the road from the local garda station, cannabis plants and a possible grow house were discovered.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 in Coolock Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing, according to the gardaí.