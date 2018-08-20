Sinn Féin Belfast offices targeted in overnight arson attack

The scene of the incident at Sinn Féin's offices in west Belfast

The scene of the incident at Sinn Féin's offices in west Belfast

SINN FÉIN’S OFFICES on the Andersonstown Road in West Belfast have been targeted in an arson attack in the early hours of the morning.

The PSNI said a fire was reported at around 4.50am.

Police attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

Damage was caused to a door at the rear of the building, and to fascia boarding. Paint was also thrown at a front window of the building.

There was no damage reported to the inside of the building.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the attack.

“Last night’s disgraceful arson attack on our Connolly House office must be condemned by all. This was an attack on the democratic process,” Maskey said.

“Clearly, the people behind this are intent on trying to disrupt the services we provide to all the public,” he said.

“We have not yet been able to assess the extent of the damage but Sinn Féin will continue to provide a first-class service to the people of West Belfast whom we are proud to represent.”

Our offices at Connolly House have been attacked and damaged . Thanks to the Fire brigade for putting the fire out. Police have it sealed off currently. Those responsible will not deter our work. pic.twitter.com/8zaw7jmqi2 — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) August 20, 2018 Source: Paul Maskey /Twitter

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who was information who could assist our investigation to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 162 of 20/08/18,” PSNI Inspector McCullough said.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.