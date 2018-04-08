Parties unite to condemn 'thugs' who set a Sinn Féin councillor's car on fire in Derry

PARTY PRESIDENT MARY Lou McDonald is among those to condemn the “cowardly” arson attack on the car of a Sinn Féin councillor.

Kevin Campbell’s family car was torched in the early hours of this morning on Lislane Drive in the Creggan area of Derry.

The PSNI has said that it received reports of the blue coloured Renault Modus on fire shortly before 2.45 am last night. Three people were seen running away from the scene.

Extensive damage was caused to the car but representatives from both Sinn Féin and other parties have offered support to Campbell.

“Intimidation and attacks are cowardly and futile. Nothing will stop the work of building a new Ireland. Solidarity to Kevin and clann, ” McDonald tweeted this evening.

“Take no step backwards, step forward and do our best for those we represent, ” Sinn Féin’s MLA Raymond McCartney also tweeted in support.

SDLP leader and Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood released a statement condemning the arson attack and urging anyone with information to contact police.

“The SDLP stands with Cllr Campbell and his family today. Those responsible for this attack are thugs who will not prevail,” he said.

We will not be dragged back to the past. Public representatives have a mandate from the community to serve local people. Those responsible for these actions do not speak for our community.

The local Sinn Féin cumann has said that it will be holding a vigil on the Lislane Drive at 7 pm tonight in support of the councillor.