Anti-Brexit unionist nominated by Leo Varadkar elected to Seanad with help of Sinn Féin

AN ANTI-BREXIT unionist nominated by Leo Varadkar has been elected to the Seanad with the help of Sinn Féin.

Ian Marshall won one of two vacant posts in the Seanad with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald among those to offer congratulations to the former president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Former Fine Gael TD Anthony Lawlor was also elected to the Seanad with the Kildare politician also seemingly benefiting from the support of Sinn Féin.

Ulster farmer Marshall’s election to the Seanad follows a push from Varadkar who has stated a desire to have candidates from Northern Ireland enter the Seanad.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Marshall said that other unionists have been supportive of his decision to enter the Seanad.

There has been positive reaction in the unionist community, all bar a very, very small number of people and I suppose it’s borne out of nervousness and maybe not understanding fully what this is about. So it’s been, broadly speaking very, very positive. People believe that this is the right time and it’s the right thing to do.

Marshall will serve in the Seanad as an Independent member but was photographed with McDonald and Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly not long after his election.

Sinn Féin Senator Rose Conway-Walsh said she welcomed her party’s decision to formally support Marshall in the Seanad by-election.

“Dealing with the potential impact of Brexit continues to be a priority for us as a party. Ian has shown that he shares our concerns and strives to work for solutions to address those concerns right across the island,” she said.

Meanwhile Anthony Lawlor, the other new member of the Seanad, said that it was an honour to join the upper house.

“I wish to thank the Fine Gael party for selecting me and for their support. I am grateful to the Seanad electorate for bestowing this honour upon me, and I would like to say thank you for the cross party support I received,” he said.

Lawlor beat Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney to the vacant post on the Seanad’s Agricultural Panel.

Sinn Féin members were not directed to support Lawlor as they were in the case of Marshall, but the election of the Fine Gael candidate suggests they supported him over Fianna Fáil’s Donegal-based Blaney.