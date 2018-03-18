Sinn FÃ©in gets Mary Lou bounce in latest opinion poll

SINN FÃ‰IN HAS seen a three-point bounce in the first opinion poll taken since Mary Lou McDonald was elected leader.

The latest Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes poll shows the party is on 19% of public support, up three points.

Fianna FÃ¡il has seen a two point rise, up to 27%, while Fine Gael is down four to 32%.

Others and independents are on 10% (+1), the Labour Party is up one to 6%, the Independent Alliance is down one to 3% and the Green Party is up one to 2%. Solidarity/PBP is down two to 1% of support.

While support for Fine Gael is down, satisfaction with the government is up 2 points to 50%. Taoiseach Leo Varadkarâ€™s personal satisfaction is up four points to 59%. Fianna FÃ¡il leader Micheal Martin is also up, five points to 55%.

McDonaldâ€™s personal satisfaction up seven points to 46%. Labourâ€™s Brendan Howlin has dropped one point to 44%.