  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: The murder that shook Iceland

Grab a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 9:00 AM
33 minutes ago 4,599 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3948848

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. The murder that shook Iceland

original Birna Brjansdottir

 

Iceland is a safe country – so the murder of 20-year-old Birna Brjánsdóttir was absolutely shocking.

(The Guardian, approx 28 mins reading time)

She was walking alone, which was not unusual behaviour in Reykjavík, even for a young woman. More so than in most other countries, Icelanders feel they know their own people; it is a peaceful place where entire years have passed without a single murder. It was -9C with the windchill, but Birna seemed unperturbed. She wore Dr Martens boots – regular black ones, not her knee-high pair with the glow-in-the-dark skeleton foot on the side – black jeans, a grey sweater and a black hoodie draped over her shoulders. Her hair hung loose and a pair of white earbuds dangled around her neck.

2. Brides of all sizes

A timely piece about women who are pushing back against the pressure to slim down for their wedding day.

(New York Times, approx 8 mins reading time)

Instead of shelling out for bridal boot camp or sweating for the wedding videos, they are cleansing their social media accounts of images that make them feel unlovely; exercising for “the joy of movement,” as Bevin Bralandingham, a bride-to-be in Los Angeles who teaches a class called “Fat Kid Dance Party,” said; and signing on to online bridal forums that better represent their body types.

3. Tasty videos

Rainbow Lasagna⠀ INGREDIENTS: ⠀ 4 large red beets, peeled and chopped⠀ 1/2 small onion, roughly chopped⠀ 3 cloves garlic, peeled⠀ Olive oil⠀ Kosher salt and pepper, to taste⠀ 1/4 cup vegetable stock⠀ 2 ounces goat cheese⠀ ⠀ CARROT PUREE: ⠀ 8 medium carrots, peeled and chopped⠀ 1/2 small onion, diced⠀ 3 cloves garlic, peeled⠀ Olive oil⠀ Kosher salt and pepper, to taste⠀ 1/4 cup vegetable stock⠀ 1/2 cup ricotta cheese⠀ ⠀ GREEN PUREE:⠀ 5 cups (about 5 ounces) baby spinach⠀ 1/4 cup basil leaves⠀ 1/2 cup shelled salted pistachios⠀ 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil⠀ Pinch red pepper flakes⠀ 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese⠀ ⠀ BECHAMEL SAUCE:⠀ 5 tablespoons butter⠀ 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour⠀ 3 1/2 cups whole milk⠀ Grated nutmeg⠀ Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper⠀ ⠀ ASSEMBLY:⠀ 1 (16-ounce) box oven-ready lasagna noodles⠀ 1 cup grated Parmesan⠀ ⠀ FULL RECIPE -> Tastemade.com⠀⠀ #lasagna #beets #onions #goatcheese #pastalover #carrots #parmesan #noodles #spinach

A post shared by Tastemade (@tastemade) on

Ever found yourself watching a short video of someone cooking something, and gotten totally absorbed in it? This piece looks at exactly why we love those ‘hands and pans’ food videos.

(The Guardian, approx 8 mins reading time)

The roots of the hands-and-pan genre go deeper than BuzzFeed. “You could trace it back to the 90s, when food imagery underwent a transformation from being very staged and formal to featuring more closeup shots; suddenly you could see textures,” says Hathaway. It became less about showcasing a perfect pudding and more about manipulating the viewer into imagining the feel of a cold spoon plunging into a hot, gooey chocolate lava cake. “You can see that same super-closeup technique repeated in most of these videos,” says Hathaway.

4. The legacy of childhood trauma

Author Junot Diaz writes for the first time about how he was raped as a child, and the enduring impact this has had on his life.

(The New Yorker, approx 26 mins reading time)

I know this is years too late, but I’m sorry I didn’t answer you. I’m sorry I didn’t tell you the truth. I’m sorry for you, and I’m sorry for me. We both could have used that truth, I’m thinking. It could have saved me (and maybe you) from so much. But I was afraid. I’m still afraid—my fear like continents and the ocean between—but I’m going to speak anyway, because, as Audre Lorde has taught us, my silence will not protect me.

5. Art vs work

 

If you’re an artist – or poet, or writer – would having a ‘normal’ job on the side (or as your main pursuit) be beneficial to your career? Or is it better to focus entirely on your art? That’s what this piece examines.

(New York Times, approx 13 mins reading time)

The avant-garde composer Philip Glass shocked at least one music lover when he materialized, smock-clad and brandishing plumber’s tools, in a home with a malfunctioning appliance. “While working,” Glass recounted to The Guardian in 2001, “I suddenly heard a noise and looked up to find Robert Hughes, the art critic of Time magazine, staring at me in disbelief. ‘But you’re Philip Glass! What are you doing here?’

6. Alcohol and cancer

Stephanie Mencimer was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 47. Here, she writes about the link between cancer and alcohol. She asks the question: Did drinking give me cancer?

(Mother Jones, approx 40 mins reading time)

When you take a drink, enzymes in your mouth convert even small amounts of alcohol into high levels of acetaldehyde, a carcinogen. People who consume more than three drinks a day are two to three times likelier to contract oral cavity cancer than those who don’t. Alcohol also damages the cells in the mouth, priming the pump for other carcinogens: Studies have found that drinking and smoking together pose a much higher risk of throat, mouth, and esophageal cancer than either does on its own.

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

You might have been watching the new Netflix series Wild Wild Country, about the Bhagwan Shree Ranjeesh and the cult he created in the US. Here’s the first of a 20-part look at what happened, in a series published in 1985.

(Oregon Live, approx 27 mins reading time)

Almost overnight, they turned the former Big Muddy Ranch, renamed Rancho Rajneesh, into the commercial and spiritual hub of Rajneesh’s empire — even though it was supposed to be a simple farming commune. Their incorporation of a theocratic city called Rajneeshpuram and subsequent business development on the 64,229-acre spread in Wasco and Jefferson counties has sparked widespread opposition.

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
94,179  80
2
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
57,017  282
3
An immigrant fits in: 'I added 'sh' sounds to words and repeated the phrase 'Bono is a pox''
45,676  73
Fora
1
What a worker's €25,000 payout can teach employers about 'constructive dismissal'
550  0
2
Two Limerick solar farms have the go-ahead after locals' health concerns were thrown out
435  0
3
Ireland's mooted Airbnb 'licensing' scheme would only be rolled out in Dublin
57  0
The42
1
IRFU and Ulster 'revoke contracts' of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
100,856  0
2
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
30,990  19
3
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
29,882  111
DailyEdge
1
Kim K wore a name tag to her high school reunion in case anyone didn't recognise her
19,266  2
2
How Private School Are You?
5,170  3
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
4,077  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
How did it come to this? A timeline of the Syrian chemical attack to today's air strikes
Three dead in the US after spread of synthetic cannabis laced with rat poison
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
'The de facto detained are still there': Voluntary patients still held without review due to delays in law reform
'The de facto detained are still there': Voluntary patients still held without review due to delays in law reform
What the Eighth Amendment Committee heard and the recommendations it made
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
GARDAí
Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released
Death of man in Rosslare port 'due to heart condition', arrested man released
Murder investigation launched after death of man (49) found in Tallaght park
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie