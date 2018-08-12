This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: How did an ordinary Texan end up being the State's most prolific bank robber?

Grab a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 9:01 AM
12 minutes ago 709 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4167821

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. The truth about recycling

shutterstock_731239045 Source: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

You might think that if you’re recycling, you’re doing good for the environment – but this essay shows that it’s much more complicated than that.

(Scientific American, approx 10 mins reading time)

Because of a legal system that favors corporate generation of plastic, plus public acceptance of single-use items as part of the modern economy, consumers who want to reduce their plastic footprint are faced with a host of challenges. We should carry around reusable beverage and takeout containers. We should avoid bottled water or sodas at all costs. When we have to accept a single-use plastic container, we should inform ourselves about the complex nuances of which types of plastic are acceptable (No. 1–3, but not No. 5?), which forms are acceptable (bottles and jugs, but not bags?) and where they can be deposited

2. The story of sugar

Ruby Tandoh writes about why we love sugar so much – and why we use it pop, in art, and on our plates.

(Eater, approx 19 mins reading time)

Sugar is “America’s drug of choice,” one headline claimed. “Is sugar the world’s most popular drug?” wondered another. Even those selling sugary food winkingly parrot the language of addiction — consider Milk Bar’s notoriously sticky, seductively sweet Crack Pie. A drug that decimated predominantly poor, black American communities is now a punchline for middle-class white indulgence.

3. Nardis 

Source: Ken James/YouTube

Legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans was captivated by a song called ‘Nardis’, and there are multiple version of him playing it out there. This great article looks at that song, but takes in a brief history of jazz at the same time. It’s crammed with anecdotes and stories, and will make you want to throw on some jazz after reading it.

(Believer, approx 30 mins reading time)

Though superb versions of “Nardis” have been recorded by everyone from tenor sax titan Joe Henderson to bluegrass guitar virtuoso Tony Rice, no one embodied its melodic potential more than Bill Evans. For him, Miles’s serpentine melody was a terrain he never tired of exploring. For more than twenty years, Evans played it nearly every night with his trios, often as the show-stopping climax of the second set. Indeed, he became so closely associated with the tune that some of his fans dispute that Miles actually wrote it, insisting that Evans deserves the credit.

4. How Trump radicalised ICE 

There has been a lot of talk lately about ICE – Immigrations and Customs Enforcement – in the USA. This longread shows how people who previously were not contacted by ICE have found themselves targeted, and how people are preparing to be deported.

(The Atlantic, approx 59 mins reading time)

A lithe, haggard man named Thierno told me that his brother had been detained by ice, awaiting deportation, for several months now. The Mauritanians considered it a terrible portent that the agency had chosen to focus its attention on Thierno’s brother—a businessman and philanthropically minded benefactor of the mosque. If he was vulnerable, then nobody was safe. Eyes watering, Thierno showed me a video on his iPhone of the fate he feared for his brother: a tight shot of a black Mauritanian left behind in the old country. His face was swollen from a beating, and he was begging for mercy. “I’m going to sleep with your wife!” a voice shouts at him, before a hand appears on-screen and slaps him over and over.

5. How an ex-cop rigged McDonald’s Monopoly game and stole millions

shutterstock_1135782566 Source: Shutterstock/BORIMATE PRAOKAEW

This story is a wild one – an ex-cop called Jerome Jacobson whose network of mobsters and drug traffickers won almost every McDonald’s Monopoly prize for 12 years… until the FBI got involved.

(The Daily Beast, approx mins reading time)

Dent’s investigation had started in 2000, when a mysterious informant called the FBI and claimed that McDonald’s games had been rigged by an insider known as “Uncle Jerry.” The person revealed that “winners” paid Uncle Jerry for stolen game pieces in various ways. The $1 million winners, for example, passed the first $50,000 installment to Uncle Jerry in cash. Sometimes Uncle Jerry would demand cash up front, requiring winners to mortgage their homes to come up with the money.

6. My dad was Steve Jobs

Lisa Brennan is the daughter of Steve Jobs. But she didn’t grow up in luxury – and when she was a newborn, her father questioned whether he was even her dad. Now she tells her story for the first time.

(Vanity Fair, approx 18 mins reading time)

Until I was two, my mother supplemented her welfare payments by cleaning houses and waitressing. My father didn’t help. She found babysitting at a day-care center inside a church run by the minister’s wife, and for a few months we lived in a room in a house that my mother had found on a notice board meant for women considering adoption. Then, in 1980, the district attorney of San Mateo County, California, sued my father for child-support payments. My father responded by denying paternity, swearing in a deposition that he was sterile and naming another man he said was my father.

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

How did an ordinary middle-class Texan end up being the most prolific bank robber the State had ever seen? That’s what this 1997 article asked.

(Texas Monthly, approx 41 mins reading time)

The revelation of the Polo Shirt Bandit’s identity was greeted by the residents of Oenaville with total disbelief. “This is a farming community,” said a neighbor who lives two houses down from the Guess family. “This is the least likely place in the world for something like this to happen.”

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Witnesses capture video of stolen plane before it crashes near Seattle
36,631  12
2
Skin bleaching in Africa: Teens are using injectables as the trend sees worrying growth
31,209  35
3
Blanchardstown centre has been cleared for a renovation to 'bring it in line' with rivals
29,030  37
Fora
1
Why the Shelbourne's new boss has learned to open champagne bottles with a golden sword
1,004  0
2
7 reasons why startups struggle to raise venture finance
97  0
3
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
56  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
62,452  55
2
French second division rugby player dies
53,142  26
3
Dominant Dublin set for All-Ireland four-in-a-row bid after semi-final victory over Galway
38,401  148
DailyEdge
1
Niall Horan's Irish mate went viral after fans spotted him having the time of his LIFE at an LA gig
9,983  0
2
We need to discuss Pierce Brosnan's singing in Mamma Mia 2
9,788  1
3
Beauty Q: Do you put concealer on before or after foundation?
7,387  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
Driver caught doing 156kph in 80kph zone
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
DUBLIN
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but it’s uncomfortable, it’s stifling'
CALIFORNIA
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay â¬254 million to gardener living with cancer
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay €254 million to gardener living with cancer
The man suspected of sparking a huge wild fire in California is facing life in jail
Over 10k raised for Cork mother of six left homeless by California wildfires

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie