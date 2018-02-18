  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: The billionaires prepping for the apocalypse in New Zealand

Grab a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 9:00 AM
3 hours ago 14,587 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3847399

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair. We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. Barry Bennell, the predatory Pied Piper

Barry Bennell court case File court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook dated 14/12/16 of former football coach Barry Bennell appearing via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates Court. Source: Elizabeth Cook

Barry Bennell was a football coach to young guys – he was also an abuser. This piece details his predatory behaviour and the horror it wreaked on young boys’ lives. Content warning: This piece contains descriptions of abuse and may be difficult for some people to read.

(The Guardian, approx 28 mins reading time)

“I heard the crack 100 metres away. Craig had hit him full-on and suddenly it was pandemonium. I just sat there, praying Bennell would go under. Everyone was on their feet shouting: ‘Oh my God’ and panicking. But I didn’t move a muscle. ‘Please,’ I thought, ‘let him sink.’ I knew what that man was like, I knew what he was capable of. ‘Please, just let him die – just die, please, please.’”

2. When the world is your office

Being a ‘digital nomad’ might sound fantastic – living abroad, working off your laptop, and getting to sightsee as you wish. But is the reality really as great as it’s made out to be?

(New York Times, approx 21 mins reading time)

In October, I went to Miami to try out the Roam brand of nomadism for a week. My Uber from the airport passed through the city sprawl at dusk and deposited me outside the Miami River Inn gate. I punched in the key code I had received by email and swung open the heavy door. Inside, cutesy chalkboard signs pointed the way to Roam’s communal kitchen and its co-working space, while warning nonmembers to stay out. In the courtyard, canvas shades were stretched among palm trees, sheltering clusters of wire chairs; a shipping container had been turned into an open-air bar with outdoor couches.

3. The future of fake news

NY: Super PAC pro-Trump billboard in Times Square in New York Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Technologist Aviv Ovadya warned us about a fake news crisis back in 2016. now, he’s worried that there will be an information apocalypse. Here’s why.

(Buzzfeed, approx 16 mins reading time)

“One day something just clicked,” he said of his awakening. It became clear to him that, if somebody were to exploit our attention economy and use the platforms that undergird it to distort the truth, there were no real checks and balances to stop it. “I realized if these systems were going to go out of control, there’d be nothing to reign them in and it was going to get bad, and quick,” he said.

4. Wire’s five-minute ‘fuck!’ scene

Here’s an oral history of the infamous five-minute scene in The Wire where the characters say nothing but the f-word.

(Vulture, approx 9 mins reading time)

He said, “Now you guys are going to do that whole thing, but they’re going to be on me about the profanity and language that we use.” So, I said, “Let’s just come out the box with it.” He said, “You’re going to do that whole scene, but the only word you can say is ‘fuck.’” I said, “What?”

5. Trump, the Playboy model, and infidelity 

U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-TRUMP-FLORIDA SHOOTING-VISIT PLAN Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Ronan Farrow details how Donald Trump had an alleged affair with a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal – and the lengths he went to to cover it up.

(The New Yorker, approx 20 mins reading time)

The interactions that McDougal outlines in the document share striking similarities with the stories of other women who claim to have had sexual relationships with Trump, or who have accused him of propositioning them for sex or sexually harassing them. McDougal describes their affair as entirely consensual. But her account provides a detailed look at how Trump and his allies used clandestine hotel-room meetings, payoffs, and complex legal agreements to keep affairs—sometimes multiple affairs he carried out simultaneously—out of the press.

6. Prepping for the apocalypse

shutterstock_129101780 Source: Shutterstock/Olga Danylenko

Irish writer Mark O’Connell goes to New Zealand to find out more about how a libertarian tract written by Jacob Rees-Mogg’s father has inspired billionaires to prep for the apocalypse.

(The Guardian, approx 34 mins reading time)

In 2016, Sam Altman, one of Silicon Valley’s most influential entrepreneurs, revealed to the New Yorker that he had an arrangement with Thiel whereby in the eventuality of some kind of systemic collapse scenario – synthetic virus breakout, rampaging AI, resource war between nuclear-armed states, so forth – they both get on a private jet and fly to a property Thiel owns in New Zealand. (The plan from this point, you’d have to assume, was to sit out the collapse of civilisation before re-emerging to provide seed-funding for, say, the insect-based protein sludge market.)

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

After the shocking shooting earlier this week, here is a disturbing longread from last year about exactly what bullets do to bodies.

(Huffington Post Highline, approx 30 mins reading time)

Trauma surgery is about fixing the damage the bullet causes as it rips through muscle and vessel and organ and bone. The bullet can stay in the body just fine. But the bleeding has to be contained, even if the patient is awake and screaming because a tube has just been pushed into his chest cavity through a deep incision without the aid of general anesthesia (no time; the patient gets an injection of lidocaine). And if the heart has stopped, it must be restarted before the brain dies from a lack of oxygen.

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Girl who was missing from Kildare found safe and well
58,247  9
2
This is what a cell in Mountjoy Prison looks like
56,039  55
3
Dublin in the 80s - 'Instead of an 18th birthday card, given birth cert and told to sign on'
34,358  42
Fora
1
'It will be world class': Omniplex has bought the long-vacant Longford shopping centre
3,718  0
2
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from an overheating capital
442  0
3
Keelings has taken a swipe at the government for having no 'vision' for family firms
339  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tipperary v Wexford, Limerick v Dublin - Saturday hurling match tracker
51,524  10
2
Late Bonner goal clinches win for Tipp as Forde hits 2-9 against Wexford
26,082  27
3
As it happened: Huddersfield v Manchester United, FA Cup 5th round
23,604  36
DailyEdge.ie
1
A size 24 fashion blogger is the new face of Nike
12,549  17
2
A Canadian website called Irish a "forgotten language" after RuPaul's tweet as Gaeilge
7,773  9
3
7 of the most God-awful things that happened to me as a retail assistant
6,208  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Limerick city
Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Limerick city
Man in critical condition after serious assault in Limerick
Girl who was missing from Kildare found safe and well
LEO VARADKAR
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
No quiet retirement for Gerry Adams, as Mary Lou has big plans to put him to work
McDonald: 'If the DUP crashed this thinking that they would return to the bosom of direct rule, they thought wrong'
FINE GAEL
'Mixed messages' 'Thumbs up' 'A cock-up': Here's some of the reactions to the government's grand plan for Ireland
'Mixed messages' 'Thumbs up' 'A cock-up': Here's some of the reactions to the government's grand plan for Ireland
'It's full steam ahead' - Naughten pours cold water on Fianna Fáil calls for review of National Broadband Plan
Varadkar says children need to be protected from predators online

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie