Step inside the home-away-from-home for monks on Skellig Michael

LOOMING OFF THE coast of Kerry is Skellig Michael, previously home to a small group of monks but has since gained fame for being home to a certain Jedi.

These monks and their beehive huts are iconic, and have grown more so in recent years, but their land base is often overlooked.

Close to Ballinskelligs is a ruined abbey which is believed to have been used by the monks travelling to and from the island, and after the 13th century when climatic changes forced them to abandon the Skelligs.

We paid a visit to Ballinskelligs Abbey – now forming part of the Skellig Monks Trail – to find out more.