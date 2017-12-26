  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Step inside the home-away-from-home for monks on Skellig Michael

When monks weren’t living on the rocky outcrop, they were thought to have lived here.

By Nicky Ryan Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 9:30 PM
4 hours ago 8,819 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3760873
Subscribe for more videos

LOOMING OFF THE coast of Kerry is Skellig Michael, previously home to a small group of monks but has since gained fame for being home to a certain Jedi.

These monks and their beehive huts are iconic, and have grown more so in recent years, but their land base is often overlooked.

Close to Ballinskelligs is a ruined abbey which is believed to have been used by the monks travelling to and from the island, and after the 13th century when climatic changes forced them to abandon the Skelligs.

We paid a visit to Ballinskelligs Abbey – now forming part of the Skellig Monks Trail – to find out more.

Now watch: Skellig Michael from the air >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
139,439  21
2
Whatever happened to... the derelict south Dublin hotel with the 'Kilternan curse'?
49,457  18
3
Quiz: Can you name the Irish town from above?
39,249  22
Fora
1
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
522  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Premier League
43,796  46
2
As it happened: Munster vs Leinster, Pro14
40,075  63
3
'I had been kind of having dangerous and negative thoughts and realised I needed to talk to someone'
36,735  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
17 very Irish tweets about Brooklyn last night
13,883  1
2
17 signs that Dublin truly lost the run of itself in 2017
10,663  5
3
Conor McGregor shared photos of his and Dee Devlin's first Christmas with Conor Jr... it's The Dredge
8,349  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
17 signs that Dublin truly lost the run of itself in 2017
The Doughnut Bubble
RETAIL
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
LEO VARADKAR
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Coveney has no regrets about making promises about family homelessness
Taoiseach says government at Vatican's 'disposal' for Pope Francis visit
Read the emails sent to Leo in his first month as Taoiseach
CHRISTMAS
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Are you heading out for a St Stephen's day session?
Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here's everything you need to know before flying it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie