'Build it right and they will come': Visitors are flocking to this rural chocolate factory

SETTING UP A chocolate factory might strike you as a bit of a outlandish business plan.

Setting up a any company in an isolated, rural location is definitely a daunting idea.

But combine the two, and you might be on to something.

Skellig Chocolate Factory is based in a quiet bay in Co Kerry, but business is booming. In the past year more than 75,000 have dropped in for a quick session of chocolate tasting.

We spoke to its owner Colm Healy about making the business work – and how they come up with new flavours.