Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Four skiers die in Swiss Alps after being forced to spend night outdoors

The skiers were Italian, French and German nationals, according to local police.

By AFP Monday 30 Apr 2018, 5:03 PM
45 minutes ago 4,892 Views 2 Comments
File photo
Image: Fedor Selivanov via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Fedor Selivanov via Shutterstock

FOUR SKIERS HAVE died and five others are in critical condition after being forced to spend the night exposed to the elements in the Swiss Alps, police said.

Bad weather in the Pigne d’Arolla area of the Swiss Alps yesterday caught a group 14 skiers by surprise, police in Valais canton said in a statement.

The manager of a rest-stop in the remote mountain region sent out a call for help at dawn today, triggering a major relief operation that involved seven helicopters, police said.

“Four people lost their lives, five others are in a critical state,” the statement said.

Police indicated that one of those killed “likely” died from a fall and was found dead at the scene, while three others died later in hospital.

Some of those not identified as being in critical condition are suffering from “mild hypothermia” but their “lives are not in danger”, according to police.

The skiers were Italian, French and German nationals, police said.

© AFP 2018

