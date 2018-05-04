Two men arrested over murder of Liga Skromane in India

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in India for the murder of Liga Skromane.

Skromane, who is originally from Latvia but had been living in Ireland for a number of years, was found dead on a beach in Kerala on 21 April.

According to police in the Indian province, two men attempted to sexually assault her after they drugged her. It has been alleged that when she refused their advances, they strangled her.

A press statement from police read: “A thorough search of the entire crime scene was done by police officers and collected so many evidences. The drug peddlers, anti-socials and persons having shady characters were shortlisted and thorough interrogation was done. Finally, the youths who have access to that particular place were identified and interrogated them by the police officers.

“One Mr Umesh and Mr Udayan were arrested in connection with this incident. The above persons had enticed her, drugged her by using ganja and abused her sexually. When she resisted them physically, they strangulated her and hanged the lady using creepers.”

Skromane’s funeral took place yesterday. Her ashes will be brought back to Latvia where a memorial service will be held.

Liga’s sister Ilze had thanked everyone who had helped in the search for her sister.