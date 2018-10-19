Irish Sky customers may lose dozens of channels in event of 'no deal' Brexit, broadcaster warns

BRITISH BROADCASTER SKY has warned some broadcasters that they may be removed from its pay-TV service if they don’t address their post-Brexit plans by the end of 2018.

According to The Guardian, the company has contacted US media companies including Discovery, Disney, Viacom and Turner, which use the UK as their European broadcasting hub.

The companies’ British licence legally allows them to broadcast across in the EU via Sky’s pay-TV service, which goes out to more than 12 million households across the UK and Ireland.

However, Sky has written to the companies to inquire about their plans, as it needs to know if it will adhere to European broadcasting regulations in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

It is understood the letter has also been sent to domestic broadcasters in the UK including ITV, Channel 4 and UKTV, which also transmit on Sky under a UK licence.

If a deal to retain EU-wide broadcast rights after Brexit is not struck by the UK government, companies may look to relocate their businesses and licensing arrangements to other countries so they can continue to broadcast in Europe.

A ‘no deal’ Brexit would mean that companies that do not get licences to broadcast in Europe will not be aired in Ireland by Sky.

Ireland is one of the countries to have emerged as a possible location where broadcasters could move their operations to secure new European licences, although it faces rivalry from Estonia, Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands.

A spokesman for Sky UK could not be reached when contacted by TheJournal.ie.