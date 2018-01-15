Got questions on how not to let work stress you out? We'll put them to an expert

IF YOU FIND you’re trapped in a cycle of being busy and stressing about work, you’re not alone.

In today’s world, it can sometimes feel like work is 24/7 – your emails are always to hand, people can ring you at any time, and it’s hard to get work stress out of your head.

That cycle of busyness and stress was what spurred food writer and creative events planner Aoife McElwain to write her first book, Slow at Work: How to Achieve More and Regain Your Balance in an Always-On World.

It was inspired by her own experiences with work and working, and realising that there must be better, slower ways of being productive. For the book, she spoke to a range of experts, including psychologists, about why we work the way we do, and how we can be more productive while also taking enough time to rest and enjoy life.

Each chapter offers tips that the reader can put into practice, from taking proper lunch breaks to taking up crafts to ease stress.

