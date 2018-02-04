There are some severe wintry conditions on the way in the coming days

File photo Source: RollingNews.ie

WE MAY BE into February – but that doesn’t mean we have licence to abandon the heavy-duty hats and scarves.

Met Éireann have just put a fresh snow-ice warning in place for the coming days. It’s a yellow warning – so of the lowest level, so awareness of what’s to come is all that’s required.

It’s set to affect all of Leinster; Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal in Ulster; Leitrim, Roscommon, and Sligo in Connacht; and Tipperary and Waterford in Munster.

The warning will be in place from 6pm tomorrow, Monday 5 February, until 6am on Tuesday morning.

There will be falls of snow from tomorrow evening, with accumulations of up to three centimetres possible in some areas – which means driving conditions on Tuesday morning will be less than ideal.

So take care and plan ahead.