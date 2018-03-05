Orange snow-ice warning in effect as thaw brings a risk of flooding

WHILE THE SNOW which battered the country last week has stopped falling, Met Éireann is warning that what is already on the ground will cause problems.

A status orange snow-ice warning is in effect for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until midday today.

Met Éireann says:

“Widespread lying snow and ice will continue to lead to hazardous conditions.

“There will be a risk of localised flooding due to rising river levels and there will be areas of surface water pooling. Mountainous catchments and urban areas most affected.”

A yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

That warning says that “lying snow and ice will continue to cause hazardous conditions”.

For today, the service says the weather will be cold, but will bring a risk of flooding.

“Mist and fog will gradually lift this morning leaving a cold day with mostly cloudy skies and a few patches of rain or drizzle. However, some bright or sunny spells will develop later in the afternoon. Snow-melt will continue to lead to an accumulation of surface water bringing the risk of flooding. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light or moderate, variable winds.”

Road users are being warned that many roads will be slippery or possibly flooded and are being urged to use public transport where possible.