Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Paddy's Day is going to be freezing but there shouldn't be that much snow

It’s going to be cold but we won’t be snowed in.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 7:24 AM
1 hour ago 9,961 Views 8 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

ST PATRICK’S DAY is going to be cold but we’re not going to experience much snow, if any, on the big day, forecasters have said.

While it is going to be cold, forecasters have predicted that afternoon temperatures will be just one to three degrees in eastern half of the country and between four to six degrees further west.

The forecast on Met Éireann reads: “Cold and breezy on St Patrick’s Day, with a significant wind chill due to fresh and gusty easterly winds. Most places will be dry, but a few wintry showers are likely in the east and south.”

However, it is the night of Patrick’s Day which will bring the coldest of weather. There will be mainly clear skies and some snow showers in the east and southeast but the amounts “are looking small at this stage with lowest temperatures  of -1 to -4 degrees”, according to forecasters.

Unfortunately, the cold weather does not look like letting up. It should be cold and breezy on Sunday too, with afternoon highs of just two to four degrees. Easterly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, so feeling even colder. Some sleet or snow showers will occur again, mainly in eastern areas. Nighttime temperatures Sunday into Monday could go as low as minus five degrees.

