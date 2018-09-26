This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says socialists want to separate 'people paying for everything but qualifying for nothing' from others

The Taoiseach said socialists want to segregate communities.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 4:10 PM
43 minutes ago 5,365 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4255285
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has accused socialists of wanting to segregate communities by advocating for 100% social housing builds on public lands.

“They want to divide our society into people who live in different areas, with some people paying for everything but qualifying for nothing. It is the wrong way of doing it,” he told the Dáil.

TD Mick Barry raised the cases of four proposed estates, stating they are earmarked for mixed use development, while he argued the public land should be used for 100% social and affordable housing.

“This is awful play-acting on an important and serious issue,” said the Taoiseach, who said what is proposed is a mix of housing. 

“That is some private housing for young people who want to buy and own their first house, some affordable housing for people who qualify for it, and social housing for those on the housing list. That is the right way to go about this,” said Varadkar. 

Barry said he wanted the Taoiseach to explain why he appeared to be against the idea of public housing on public land, which he said “is a good and viable alternative to the government’s plan for mass privatisation of land through a land development agency”.

Varadkar said Fingal County Council with Damastown, and South Dublin County Council with Kilcarbery – two of the sites – will be “integrated communities”.

The lands will be used to build social housing “for those who need it, affordable housing for those who qualify for it, and private housing for those who want to buy their own homes, in order that everyone can live together and we can build communities as well as houses”.

He added:

What the socialists want is something different. They want segregation, to divide people and to have people living in council estates in one area and private estates in the other. They want a wall built between the two groups. They want to divide our society into people who live in different areas, with some people paying for everything but qualifying for nothing. It is the wrong way of doing it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Trump brings the house down at UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has 'achieved more than any other'
    75,261  88
    2
    		The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    55,810  0
    3
    		Boots pharmacy which questioned man about hydrogen peroxide 'discriminated on grounds of race'
    52,203  38
    Fora
    1
    		'I lost more sleep over letting fantastic people go during the crash than any other time'
    308  0
    2
    		Ireland's aviation authority says flights to the UK could 'stop at midnight' with a hard Brexit
    290  0
    3
    		Why it would be political folly for the government to hike tourism taxes
    181  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    53,860  15
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    49,258  42
    3
    		Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    40,402  87
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Little Mix's Jade considered surgery after photographer altered her nose and whitened her skin
    6,461  0
    2
    		Italian designer says the use of 'three-breasted' models was a political statement
    5,851  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    5,728  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    DUBLIN
    'She saw it as a stunt': Eoghan Murphy says Catherine Byrne got 'no deal' for confidence vote
    'She saw it as a stunt': Eoghan Murphy says Catherine Byrne got 'no deal' for confidence vote
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    HOUSING
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    MONAGHAN
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Watch: New sinkholes appear next to primary school in Monaghan
    'Shock and devastation': Monaghan GAA club will be shut 'for years' after sinkhole opens up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie