Poll: Do you stay social media-free for the last 30 minutes before you go to bed?

A STUDY LATE last year of social media interaction among young adults had at least one important result.

It found that those who didnâ€™t consult social media platforms in the last 30 minutes before bedtime were more likely to sleep well than those who did.

This BBC Future report on the issue outlined a number of factors behind this correlation â€“ including the â€˜blue lightâ€™ effect and the anxiety caused by social media which makes it hard to â€˜switch offâ€™.

Do you manage to stay social media-free at least 30 minutes before you go to bed?

