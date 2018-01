Poll: Do you stay social media-free for the last 30 minutes before you go to bed?

A STUDY LATE last year of social media interaction among young adults had at least one important result.

It found that those who didn’t consult social media platforms in the last 30 minutes before bedtime were more likely to sleep well than those who did.

This BBC Future report on the issue outlined a number of factors behind this correlation – including the ‘blue light’ effect and the anxiety caused by social media which makes it hard to ‘switch off’.

Do you manage to stay social media-free at least 30 minutes before you go to bed?