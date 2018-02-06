  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction

Aonghus McCarthy said he did not know how the 0.33g of cocaine was in his wallet.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 4:02 PM
13 hours ago 23,193 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3837063
The entrance into Mountjoy Prison.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
The entrance into Mountjoy Prison.
The entrance into Mountjoy Prison.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A SOLICITOR CAUGHT with cocaine in his wallet during a professional visit to Mountjoy Prison has been given a chance to avoid a criminal conviction after a judge accepted claims he did not know he was carrying the drug.

Dublin based lawyer, Aonghus McCarthy, 32, who maintained someone else put the drugs in his wallet at a party was told he would get a strike out if he donated €1,250 to a drug addiction treatment centre.

Judge Gerry Jones said McCarthy was in a “noble profession” but was being treated the same as any other defendant.

He had been charged in November under Section 15c of the Misuse of Drugs Act for conveying a controlled drug into Mountjoy Prison or to a person in the prison, on 8 February, 2017, a charge he denied.

Cocaine worth €26 and weighing 0.33 grammes was found when his wallet was searched, Dublin District Court heard today.

Last month an additional but less serious charge for unlawful possession of the drug was brought in the case.

Today, when it resumed Judge Jones noted the State was not proceeding with the more serious allegation for conveying the drug into the prison which can carry a possible 12-month sentence.

A guilty plea was then entered to the less serious charge for possession.

Garda Sergeant Zita Woods agreed with prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines that at 6.30pm on 8 February, 2017 McCarthy came to the prison for a professional visit.

He placed some items including his belt and wallet in a tray which was sent through an X-ray scanner machine as standard.

A prison officer became concerned when she saw a black patch in the wallet and the X-ray machine was stopped. A plastic packet which contained a white substance was recovered.

The solicitor was interviewed by Garda Finbarr Brennan and denied owning the cocaine. He made a voluntary statement without legal representation present and when asked about the substance said, “no, it was not his”.

He accepted it was found in his wallet but had no idea how it got there, Garda Sergeant Woods said. He also told the garda who interviewed him that he was “trying to retrace his steps over the last few days”.

Party

During the interview he said that, “I absolutely 100 per cent did not put it in my wallet”.

He also told the investigating Garda, “Someone else must have put it in there”.

He indicated that it was possibly someone he had gone to a party with, the court was told.

“I do not do drugs and I would not risk the entirety of my career. I don’t know who did do it and will ask around,” he told the Garda during the interview.

He also told the garda he had no history of drug use and his family could vouch for that and he also said he was into fitness and did not take drugs. He had one prior conviction in 2012 when he was fined by Middletown District Court for driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Michael Hanahoe pointed out that his client had been on a professional visit to Mountjoy Prison and had been well aware he would be searched.

McCarthy’s practice is based at Conyngham Road, Dublin 8 and his firm had been assigned to represent his own clients on legal aid at the district court today.

The solicitor, from Co. Cork, but who has an address at Wellington House, Clancy Quay, Dublin 8 did not give evidence during the hearing.

Hanahoe pleaded with the court to note it was a very small amount of drugs and his client had suffered greatly. He had a good future in front of him and placed himself at the mercy of the court, Hanahoe said.

Judge Jones said he was glad the charge for conveying the cocaine into the prison had been withdrawn by the prosecution and that: “ I could not see it going too far”.

He said he was treating McCarthy the same as any other defendant and he always gave a defendant “a chance to conserve their good name and record”.

‘Noble profession’

He said the defendant was in “a very noble profession” and he accepted that he probably did not know the cocaine was in his wallet. Nevertheless, gardai and prison officers have a job to do, he said.

He said he would strike out the case and leave him without a conviction if he donated €1,250 to the Merchant Quay drug project.

“He will get one chance and one chance only,” the judge added.

Otherwise, a conviction would be recorded and he would be fined instead, he warned.

The case was adjourned until 6 March and the judge said that a receipt for the donation would be acceptable.

Comments are disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Read: Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers >

Read: Rape trial: Woman tells court ‘you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
41,201  92
2
Murder victim was stalked by her ex-boyfriend before being stabbed 75 times in Kent carpark
33,243  68
3
Poll: Do you use milk or water to make porridge?
32,494  55
Fora
1
'Partying plays a role in business and life - you make loads of connections'
336  0
2
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
327  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
232  0
The42
1
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
37,700  65
2
Galway man wins seven marathons across seven different continents in seven days
29,813  27
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
21,156  20
DailyEdge.ie
1
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
16,812  2
2
RTÉ's documentary We Won The Lotto has everyone wondering what they'd do if they won
8,048  2
3
Conor McGregor got a bike with his name written on it in 24 carat gold... It's The Dredge
6,586  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Clare school bus stopped by gardaÃ­ due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Clare school bus stopped by gardaí due to 'badly worn' tyres and rust
Law to be changed to allow over 55s apply for job of new Garda Commissioner
Elderly man dies after Galway road crash despite efforts of passers-by
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
FRANCE
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie