Man (21) arrested after mother and daughter 'stabbed to death in the street' in England

Source: West Midlands Police

WEST MIDLANDS POLICE have said that a man has been arrested for the murder of two women in Solihull earlier this week.

The 21-year-old had been sought by police over the killings of Raneem Oudeh (22) and her mother Khaola Saleem (49) on Monday.

They were stabbed on Northdown Road in Solihull just after midday, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers identified a suspect early in the case, and had appealed for the public’s help in tracking him down.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said its officers have been working tirelessly around the clock in recent days, and acted swiftly on any information that came in.

Detective inspector Caroline Corfield said: “I would like to thank the community for their support over the last few days, the response to our appeals has been excellent and tonight resulted in this arrest.”

In a statement, the women’s family has said they are “devastated” over the loss of their loved ones.

“We would like to give thanks for all the love and support we have received. We kindly request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time,” the statement said.