This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 31 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (21) arrested after mother and daughter 'stabbed to death in the street' in England

A suspect had been identified early in the case of the killings of Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem.

By Sean Murray Friday 31 Aug 2018, 12:29 PM
17 minutes ago 1,417 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4211857

west midlands police Source: West Midlands Police

WEST MIDLANDS POLICE have said that a man has been arrested for the murder of two women in Solihull earlier this week.

The 21-year-old had been sought by police over the killings of Raneem Oudeh (22) and her mother Khaola Saleem (49) on Monday.

They were stabbed on Northdown Road in Solihull just after midday, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers identified a suspect early in the case, and had appealed for the public’s help in tracking him down.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said its officers have been working tirelessly around the clock in recent days, and acted swiftly on any information that came in.

Detective inspector Caroline Corfield said: “I would like to thank the community for their support over the last few days, the response to our appeals has been excellent and tonight resulted in this arrest.”

In a statement, the women’s family has said they are “devastated” over the loss of their loved ones. 

“We would like to give thanks for all the love and support we have received. We kindly request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time,” the statement said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Complaints over Donegal nightclub's '19th Hole' billboard upheld after 'grave and widespread offence'
    39,872  50
    2
    		Freddie Thompson found guilty of feud murder of David Douglas
    37,870  41
    3
    		Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    34,362  61
    Fora
    1
    		Luas drivers could take industrial action because new routes are messing with their lunch
    2,441  0
    2
    		One farmer stands in the way of Facebook's plans to expand its Meath data centre campus
    688  0
    3
    		'In the lean times we didn't have a sausage. Now feck that, we can make money again'
    447  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was aware of his history but that wasn’t anything to do with it'
    34,545  13
    2
    		Leinster face 'non-European player' headache again after McCarthy breaks wrist
    33,300  57
    3
    		Ronaldo set for Man United reunion in Champions League group stages
    28,846  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Halle Berry tweeted Prince Harry after spotting a photo of herself in his college dorm
    17,917  0
    2
    		This new horror film on Netflix was shot at Ireland's most haunted gaff
    4,613  0
    3
    		BBC defends decision to cast Stranger Things actor as lead in The Elephant Man
    4,123  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HSE
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    High Court rules that woman weighing five stone and refusing food in HSE care may be force-fed
    GARDAí
    Three people taken to hospital following serious crash in Wexford
    Three people taken to hospital following serious crash in Wexford
    Motorcyclist dies in crash in Waterford
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Have you ever used a payday lender?
    Poll: Have you ever used a payday lender?
    Poll: Should under-16s be banned from buying energy drinks?
    Poll: How often do you use the post office?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie