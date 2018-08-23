This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar covered as 'response to Pope Francis's visit' is installed

Images were posted on social media last night after the netting had been torn down.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 14,111 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4196986
The netting around the Somebody's Child art installation
Image: Mannix Flynn
The netting around the Somebody's Child art installation
The netting around the Somebody's Child art installation
Image: Mannix Flynn

NETTING HAS BEEN placed around an art installation in Temple Bar remembering children who died in Ireland’s Mother and Baby centres to allow for “a new response to Pope Francis’s visit” to be installed.

Images were posted on social media last night after the netting had been torn down amid concerns that the installation had been hidden ahead of the visit of Pope Francis this weekend.

The feature, which is located on the corner of Essex Street and Exchange Street in Temple Bar, had listed hundreds of names of children who were deemed ‘illegitimate’ by the State. It was unveiled by councillor Mannix Flynn in November 2016.

Writing in a blog post today, Flynn said that the protective netting he placed on the site “was torn down deliberately”.

“This netting was to allow us to put up a new response to Pope Francis’s visit,” he said.

The blog post contained images of temporary panels that he said would be placed on the art installation, which contained messages to the pope.

“A lot of hard work went into last night’s work and it all has to be redone today,” Flynn said.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Flynn said that the new temporary panels “gives the public an opportunity to see exactly how the issue of child sexual abuse impacts on individuals”.

“Again, we call on Pope Francis to kind of address these issues,” he said.

“We want to send this message out to the many Catholics who are coming into this country, the many Catholics who are in this country who will be going to the Pope’s visit and also the clerics who are, basically, again trying to avoid the issue and trying to spiritualise the issues.”

screen-shot-2018-08-23-at-08-09-06 The temporary panels that will be installed during the visit of Pope Francis Source: Mannix Flynn

He added that work on erecting the new piece would begin this morning and that he hoped it would be finished by this afternoon.

Addressing those who tore down the netting, Flynn wrote in his blog post:

“I appreciate the concerns of people who thought that someone was covering up ‘Somebody’s Child’ work and Disband the Artane Band panels but the person who took the image and put up the blog last night inciting people to tear down the protective netting never bothered to ask me, as I was on the site putting up the net, what was happening,” he said.

Instead, they chose to incite others and attack the site. This is all time consuming and costly. So again, I invite anybody who has any concerns to come to the site today as we inaugurate the new temporary work.

He added during his conversation with TheJournal.ie that he was “very distressed” by the incident.

“I wasn’t expecting this kind of carry on.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It's embarrassing to sleep rough': Son of Father Michael Cleary reveals he is homeless
    94,508  86
    2
    		Luas back to full service following incident on the green line between St Stephen's Green and Balally
    49,440  16
    3
    		Nike closes South African stores over reported link to man who used racial slur in holiday video
    37,108  87
    Fora
    1
    		How a one-man seaweed startup got on the shelves at SuperValu and Selfridge's
    342  0
    2
    		Cosmetics giant Coty's Irish unit made a million-euro profit the year it cut 200 jobs in Tipperary
    195  0
    3
    		One of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges is dipping a toe into Ireland
    172  0
    The42
    1
    		Mayo clubs voted 26-2 in favour of throwing Carnacon out of county championship
    69,960  52
    2
    		'I wasn't lifting any weights': Beirne refreshed in Limerick after exhausting year
    40,414  46
    3
    		Comerford claims brilliant 200m bronze for Ireland in Berlin
    38,478  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rory's Stories is causing a lot of controversy with his latest video on relationships
    9,113  3
    2
    		Do You Know What Ireland Was Like During Pope's 1979 Visit?
    6,428  1
    3
    		Kevin Hart went for a late-night run around Dublin after his 3Arena gig on Tuesday
    4,342  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    HIGH COURT
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    High Court dismisses case to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    Civil servant fighting compulsory retirement at 65 takes case to the High Court
    Judge to decide tomorrow if challenge to new Garda Commissioner's appointment will go ahead
    GARDAí
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Woman with knife robs priest (86) in parochial house
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar covered as 'response to Pope Francis's visit' is installed
    'Somebody's Child' exhibition in Temple Bar covered as 'response to Pope Francis's visit' is installed
    Drug-taking, violence and self-harming - what users of emergency accommodation witness at night
    'Businesses are nervous about this weekend. There’s a lot of confusion about what’s going to happen'
    HOMELESSNESS
    'It's embarrassing to sleep rough': Son of Father Michael Cleary reveals he is homeless
    'It's embarrassing to sleep rough': Son of Father Michael Cleary reveals he is homeless
    This new exhibition showcases the potential of vacant buildings in tackling the housing crisis
    Homeless charity says it doesn't expect to be 'negatively impacted' by Pope's visit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie