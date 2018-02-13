  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court

The father told an education and welfare officer that the missed school days were a result of his “bad back”.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 6:05 AM
3 hours ago 23,411 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3848902
Image: Hxdbzxy via Shutterstock
Image: Hxdbzxy via Shutterstock

A FATHER AND mother are facing a jail sentence and a fine after a judge heard their child missed at least 243 days of primary school over a three-year period.

The married couple from Dublin were prosecuted by the Child and Family Agency following concerns about the high number of days of school missed by their son whose age was not stated during the hearing at Dublin District Court today.

Neither the mother or father, who moved to the UK near the end of last year, attended the hearing with the father phoning an education and welfare officer shortly before the hearing to tell him that this was a result of his “bad back”.

The officer told the court that their son missed 72 out of 182 days in the 2014 – 2015 school year, 65 out of 182 days during the 2015 – 2016 year and 106 days in the 2016 – 2017 school year. Only about 20 days could be accounted for, the court was told.

The child had been attending a school in Dublin.

It was their ninth hearing in relation to the boy’s lengthy absences from school.

The prosecution commenced in January last year and the couple attended the first three hearings only, Judge Brennan heard.

Education and welfare officer Eamon Regan said it was his belief parents were not doing enough to ensure their child went to school. He had attempted to serve school attendances notices in person but there was no answer when he called to their home. There was also no answer on a previous occasion when he attempted to talk to them about the issue.

Afterwards, he served the notices by ordinary post, he said. It had been hoped the threat of legal action would improve their son’s attendance at school, the court was told.

He said the couple moved to the UK without notifying the school. When he managed to speak to the boy’s father, the man claimed his son had been enrolled in a named school in England. However, when contacted that school never heard of the boy, Judge Brennan was told.

Authorities in the UK were alerted and have made contact with the parents who are now seeking to home-school the child there, the court heard.

They could be fined up to €1,000 and jailed for a month if convicted of breaking the Education (Welfare) Act for not complying with an official warning to ensure her child went to school.

Judge Brennan was satisfied that prior to the commencement of legal proceedings school attendance notices had been served and they were aware of the court case.

He said the couple had shown contempt for the court by not turning up to the hearing. He said that the court was minded to impose a one-month jail sentence on the father and for the mother to be fined.

He adjourned the case until a date in April and said it would be in their interests to turn up for the next hearing.

Read: Alleged victim in rugby rape case denies her memory is ‘frayed and ragged’

Read: Judge and lawyers pay tribute to lead garda investigator of Regency case

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape case: Alleged victim denies she 'had sex with a number of men' after going to home uninvited
107,860  0
2
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by pack of lions in South Africa
104,709  211
3
All flights in and out of London City Airport cancelled after discovery of World War II bomb nearby
64,073  9
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think the planned €850m Cork-Limerick motorway is a good idea?
710  0
2
Here's what we know so far about the plan to sell Ireland's oldest stockbroker
178  0
3
The former chairman of Irish Nationwide has been given a €20,000 fine
126  0
The42
1
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport
43,137  12
2
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
38,102  62
3
Henshaw ruled out of Six Nations but Furlong looks good for Wales
30,721  60
DailyEdge.ie
1
Love Actually fans just discovered a mind-blowing age gap between two characters
14,104  2
2
What Percent Daniel O'Donnell Are You?
8,335  2
3
Brooklyn Beckham's after getting a massive tattoo for his mam Victoria... It's the Dredge
7,257  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
Man followed foreign student home on bus and raped her in her hallway, court hears
Rugby rape case: Alleged victim denies she 'had sex with a number of men' after going to home uninvited
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
Man dies after his car crashes into a tree in Co Louth
DUBLIN
'It's a silent dressing room' - Historic win for Dublin but disappointment overrules
'It's a silent dressing room' - Historic win for Dublin but disappointment overrules
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
FRANCE
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Suspected mastermind on trial over France's 'heist of the century' more than 40 years later
Analysis: Rob Kearney shows why Joe Schmidt remains his number one fan
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie