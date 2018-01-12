London couple admit attempting to burn body of French nanny, but deny murder

Court artist sketch of Ouissem Medouni (l) and Sabrina Kouider, when appearing at the Old Bailey in London in September 2017 Source: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire/PA Images

A LONDON COUPLE who deny killing their French nanny today admitted perverting the course of justice by attempting to burn her body to dispose of it.

Designer Sabrina Kouider (34) and her partner 40-year-old Ouissem Medouni appeared in court for a brief hearing ahead of their five-week trial for murder in March.

The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet (21), originally from Troyes in northeast France, were found in the garden at a house in southwest London on 20 September last.

Kouider, who wore a white shirt and black blazer, appeared tearful as she sat in the dock and used a French interpreter, the Press Association news agency reported.

Medouni, who was in a burgundy sweatshirt, paused for a short time before entering his guilty plea.

The two are due to stand trial from 19 March.

Lionnet’s death shocked London’s au pair community.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

