  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You could hear the bones breaking' - South Africa haunted by racially charged murders

Robert Turner was one of the latest victims of a long campaign of violence against the country’s farmers who are largely white.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 6:05 AM
8 hours ago 9,582 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3770003
Farmland in Limpopo Province.
Image: Shutterstock/Harry Beugelink
Farmland in Limpopo Province.
Farmland in Limpopo Province.
Image: Shutterstock/Harry Beugelink

“THEY BEAT HIM with a pole… and you could hear the bones breaking,” said Debbie Turner, recounting her husband’s murder in a slow, defiant voice.

She refuses to talk about him in the past tense and sleeps with a photo of him close by.

“I miss him so terribly — it’s just so hard,” she said, sitting in front of the frail-care unit that has been her home since the attack at their farm.

Robert “Oki” Turner, 66, was beaten to death before her eyes six months ago on their isolated stretch of mountain land in South Africa’s northeastern Limpopo province.

He was one of the latest victims of a long campaign of violence against the country’s farmers who are largely white.

The rural crime epidemic has inflamed political and racial tensions nearly a quarter-of-a-century after the fall of apartheid.

Farm murders are just one issue that reveals how South Africa is struggling with violence, an economic slowdown and divisions along race lines.

The Turners moved to the verdant region, half-way between Kruger national park and Zimbabwe, some 30 years ago.

On their property, which spans dozens of acres, they grew gum trees which they sold to craftsmen or for firewood.

“Until about four or five years ago, we were very open. We didn’t have a key for our house — we would go away and nothing would have happened,” she said.

But then the extreme violence that had long afflicted major cities engulfed rural areas like theirs.

Break-ins, hostage takings and killings became common — with attackers often making off with just a few hundred rand (less than $20), a mobile phone or a hunting rifle.

The Turners were targeted after nightfall on June 14 when two armed men stormed their farm. Debbie was alone after her husband stepped out to fix a water tap.

Savagely beaten

“They said ‘we want money’. I said I haven’t got money,” recounted Debbie.

“They dragged me all over the house and put me under the shower and turned it on and left me for 15 minutes.

“Then they decided to try to rape me. I said ‘please don’t rape me, I’ve got HIV’.”

Some time later, Oki was found slumped motionless covered in blood after being savagely beaten by the attackers searching for the key to the couple’s safe.

He died in hospital a few hours later.

Dozens of white farmers are murdered in similar circumstances in South Africa every year.

In the absence of detailed statistics, the scope and scale of the crimes has become a battleground.

AfriForum, a pressure group that advocates on behalf of the country’s nine-percent-strong white population, is one of the forces seeking to shape the debate around farm murders.

“Farmers are living in remote areas, they are far from police stations,” said the group’s vice president, Ernst Roets.

“There are political factors that play a role here. We are concerned about hate speech, political leaders who… would say for example ‘the white farmers should be blamed for everything’.”

He is particularly damning of Julius Malema, the firebrand leader of South Africa’s radical left, who has called on his followers to “retake the land” from whites.

In 2012 President Jacob Zuma sang a struggle-era song containing the words “shoot the farmer, shoot the Boer”.

Agriculture, like much of South Africa’s economy, remains in the hands of the white descendants of colonial-era settlers.

White farmers control 73 percent of arable land in the country compared with 85 percent when apartheid ended in 1994, according to a recent study.

Calls for “radical economic transformation” to benefit the black majority have gained traction as unemployment has soared.

They are frequently coupled with accusations that the white minority control a disproportionate share of the nation’s wealth.

‘We built this country’

That narrative has alarmed many white rural communities.

“We’re being hunted,” said Pauli, a 43-year-old farmer who declined to give her surname.

More militant white farmers describe the violence they face as “genocide” and use the casually racist rhetoric of the apartheid era.

“They (black people) truly think that we have stolen the country from them,” Limpopo-based farmer Gerhardus Harmse told AFP.

“We built this country, show me anything, any place that the blacks built — there isn’t any. They cannot build, they destroy.”

The radical fringe has become increasingly vocal.

Last month, some supporters flew the flag of the old white-minority government during a protest against farm murders.

The demonstration called on the government to guarantee farmers special protection — something that police minister Fikile Mbalula categorically refused.

“All deaths of all South Africans must be met with disgust,” wrote Mbalula in a Twitter post. “My problem is that farm murders are racialised and politicised.”

While black farmers have so far been largely reluctant to march with their white colleagues, they face many of the same risks.

“We don’t feel protected by the government,” said Vuyo Mahlati, president of the African Farmers Association of South Africa.

“We need to deal with everyone trying to utilise farming as a centre of a right-wing political discourse. That we are not going to allow.”

‘I will go back’

Feeling abandoned by the government, many white farmers have taken steps to protect themselves.

Some patrol their land under moonlight, pistols tucked into their belts, to deter would-be attackers.

Others undergo commando training in anticipation of the worst.

Among them is Marli Swanepoel, 37, who owns a farm in Limpopo.

“You have to be prepared. You have to protect yourself,” said the mother-of-three.

Hans Bergmann was recently assaulted on his farm, but takes a different approach.

Some weeks ago, armed men broke in to rob his safe, tied him up and shot him in the foot.

“In South Africa everybody thinks farmers have a lot of money,” he said.

Bergmann, who is in his sixties, declines to carry a gun or abandon his land.

“I just accept it… where do I go from here if I leave the farm?” he said.

Debbie Turner is scathing of the police who have yet to catch her husband’s killers — or even take a statement from her.

“It shows that what happened that night doesn’t mean anything to these people,” she said.

“I’m angry against those people who killed my husband. Sometimes I wish they could hang them.”

But she will not be leaving any time soon, vowing: “One day I will go back to the mountain.”

© AFP 2017.

Read: Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
144,986  20
2
Lewis Hamilton apologises after he's accused of 'shaming' his nephew for wearing a princess dress
52,003  204
3
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
50,014  30
Fora
1
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
102  0
2
Mr Cheestrings: 'Alternative dairy has a place - but it will be niche'
95  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Premier League
45,083  50
2
As it happened: Munster vs Leinster, Pro14
40,766  63
3
'This is the greatest day of our lives since the tragedy in Berkeley'
36,255  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 times Irish people represented us really well abroad in 2017
7,811  0
2
16 Irish people who are killing it on Instagram Stories
5,826  0
3
A couple that met on Channel 4's First Dates returned with their baby last night
5,380  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Post-mortem to take place on body of woman found in her flat in Rathmines
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
RETAIL
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a âlost decadeâ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
CHRISTMAS
Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys
Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Are you heading out for a St Stephen's day session?
SALES
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'I could lose the run of myself': We talked to the early risers queuing outside Brown Thomas
Dunnes Stores is clinging onto top spot in Ireland's battle of the supermarkets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie