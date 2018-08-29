This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Planning application lodged to construct South Kerry Greenway

The planned route impacts on 222 landholdings and 197 landowners, according to the council.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 8:27 PM
1 hour ago 6,073 Views 19 Comments
Panoramic view over cliffs on the Ring of Kerry
Image: Shutterstock/Basti_Pictures
Panoramic view over cliffs on the Ring of Kerry
Panoramic view over cliffs on the Ring of Kerry
Image: Shutterstock/Basti_Pictures

KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL has today lodged a planning application to develop 32km greenway. 

The proposed South Kerry Greenway would run between Glenbeigh and Reenard on the Iveragh Peninsula. The greenway would run parallel to the Ring of Kerry.

The scheme impacts on 222 landholdings and 197 landowners, according to the council

The planned route has been subject to public consultation and the council said it will continue to engage with landowners throughout the process. 

It added that a dedicated information line will be made available. 

The three-mile wide paved surface greenway would run from Reenard, southwest of Caherciveen, to the townland of Faha, west of Glenbeigh. 

The route will mainly follow the corridor of the abandoned Great Southern railway line, with off-line sections being built on adjacent lands and local roads. 

The project will include the provision of carparks, and the upgrading of some existing bridges and tunnels such as the Cahersiveen Railway Bridge, Gleesk Viaduct and tunnels at Drung Hill. 

Kerry County Council has said an Environmental Impact Assessment Report had been included in the planning application. 

A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) notice for the acquisition of the privately-owned lands to allow the council to develop the greenway will be published tomorrow. 

If confirmed by An Bord Pleanála, Kerry County Council said the CPO will allow it to acquire the land necessary for the project. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

