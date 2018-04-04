  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 4 April, 2018
SpaceX capsule reaches space station with food and experiments

The supply capsule launched on Monday from Florida.

By Associated Press Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 5:57 PM
25 minutes ago 1,150 Views 6 Comments
The Dragon capsule at the ISS
Image: Nasa
Image: Nasa

A SPACEX CAPSULE carrying food, experiments and other goods for Nasa has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after a two-day journey.

The Dragon capsule and its 6,000-pound shipment was captured by the space stationâ€™s robot arm today.

Itâ€™s the second trip to the 250-mile-high orbiting outpost for this capsule, refurbished following a visit two years ago.

It will remain attached to the ISS for about a month, returning to Earth in May.

The space station is currently home to astronauts from the US, Russia and Japan.

The supply capsule launched on Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a used Falcon rocket. It contains food and equipment needed for experiments.

SpaceX wants to reduce launch costs by recycling rocket parts. It combined a recycled capsule and a recycled rocket once before.

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

