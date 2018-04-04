SpaceX capsule reaches space station with food and experiments

The Dragon capsule at the ISS

A SPACEX CAPSULE carrying food, experiments and other goods for Nasa has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) after a two-day journey.

The Dragon capsule and its 6,000-pound shipment was captured by the space stationâ€™s robot arm today.

Itâ€™s the second trip to the 250-mile-high orbiting outpost for this capsule, refurbished following a visit two years ago.

It will remain attached to the ISS for about a month, returning to Earth in May.

The space station is currently home to astronauts from the US, Russia and Japan.

The supply capsule launched on Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a used Falcon rocket. It contains food and equipment needed for experiments.

SpaceX wants to reduce launch costs by recycling rocket parts. It combined a recycled capsule and a recycled rocket once before.