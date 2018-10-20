This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
177km in a 120 zone: 276 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Over 100,000 cars were checked, but only a small number were speeding.

By Sean Murray Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 11:29 AM
27 minutes ago 1,737 Views 17 Comments
ONLY A TINY proportion of drivers on the roads were driving in excess of the speed limit, as 276 motorists were caught speeding on National Slow Down Day. 

Taking place from 7am yesterday morning and finishing at 7am earlier today, An Garda Síochána checked 164,032 vehicles for their speed over the course of the 24 hours.

Some of the more notable speeding offences detected included a driver travelling at 177km/hr in a 120km zone on the M9 at Knocktopher in Kilkenny, 155km/hr in a 100km zone at Piltown in Kilkenny and 82km/hr in a 50km zone on the N63 in Galway. 

Chief superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Roads Policing Bureau said: “When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists. 

I would like to thank the drivers who were monitored and were driving safely within the speed limits. These drivers were behaving responsibly and did not put other road users at risk. We would appeal to all road users to ALWAYS drive safely and within the speed limit not just on National Slow Down Day.

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
