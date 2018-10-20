177km in a 120 zone: 276 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Just some of the road users who were detected breaking the speed limit on #SlowDownDay. Make every day #SlowDownDay

155kph in 100kph at Fiddown, Piltown, Co Kilkenny

177kphin 120kph on M9 at Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny

101kmph in 80 zone Chapelizod Bypass Dublin pic.twitter.com/dOTcpMt2lw — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 20, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

ONLY A TINY proportion of drivers on the roads were driving in excess of the speed limit, as 276 motorists were caught speeding on National Slow Down Day.

Taking place from 7am yesterday morning and finishing at 7am earlier today, An Garda Síochána checked 164,032 vehicles for their speed over the course of the 24 hours.

Some of the more notable speeding offences detected included a driver travelling at 177km/hr in a 120km zone on the M9 at Knocktopher in Kilkenny, 155km/hr in a 100km zone at Piltown in Kilkenny and 82km/hr in a 50km zone on the N63 in Galway.

Chief superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Roads Policing Bureau said: “When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.