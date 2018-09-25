This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Father of boy saved by 'Spiderman' from French balcony convicted for negligence

Mamoudou Gassama was propelled to global stardom after footage showing him rescue the boy went viral.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 10:33 PM
29 minutes ago 4,537 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4254052
Mamadou Gassama meeting French President Emmanuel Macron after rescuing the boy
Image: Pool/ABACA
Mamadou Gassama meeting French President Emmanuel Macron after rescuing the boy
Mamadou Gassama meeting French President Emmanuel Macron after rescuing the boy
Image: Pool/ABACA

THE FATHER OF the little boy who was rescued dangling from a fourth-storey Paris balcony by a Malian migrant dubbed Spiderman received a three-month suspended jail sentence Tuesday for leaving the child home alone.

Mamoudou Gassama was propelled to global stardom in May after footage of him scaling the facade of the apartment building with his bare hands to save the child went viral.

Gassama, who was living illegally in France at the time, was rewarded with French citizenship and a job in the fire service.

But the 37-year-old father found himself in hot water for leaving the child unattended in their sixth-floor apartment while he went shopping — the boy was just four at the time.

Apart from the suspended sentence he was also ordered to take a parenting course.

The public prosecutor had asked for the father to be given a six-month suspended sentence, noting that had Gassama not sprung into action the child “might now be dead”.

The father told the court that after spending the day at the Disneyland theme park near Paris with his son on May 26, he decided to pop out for some provisions, leaving his son in front of the TV at his insistence.

Expressing remorse he said he had not realised that by leaving the sliding door to the balcony open the child was in grave danger.

He also admitted to being gone longer than he thought — around an hour — because he was playing the popular Pokemon Go game on his phone.

The child told the police he thought his father had gone back to Disneyland without him and decided to follow him.

Finding the apartment door locked he climbed over the balcony and then appears to have fallen, before miraculously managing to grab the rail of a balcony on the fourth floor.

Footage of the incident, filmed by a bystander, shows him dangling in mid-air with a neighbour on the adjoining balcony desperately trying to hold onto him.

Gassama, 22, then scales the building Spiderman-style and pulls him to safety.

Under France’s penal code parental negligence carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a fine of up to 30,000 euros ($35,300).

The boy’s mother was on a visit to her native Reunion island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, at the time.

Both parents were said at the time to be extremely shaken by the incident but hugely grateful to Gassama.

© AFP 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    55,499  14
    2
    		Trump brings the house down at UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has 'achieved more than any other'
    51,371  75
    3
    		Labour MP praised for explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border
    46,988  94
    Fora
    1
    		Lloyds Pharmacy has accused striking workers of 'putting the lives of patients at risk'
    390  0
    2
    		Wicklow Gaol is using virtual reality to show tourists the horrors of 19th century prison
    150  0
    3
    		TV juggernaut HBO is turning its Irish Game of Thrones sets into tourist attractions
    125  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    40,052  13
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    35,692  33
    3
    		'I'm sure Liam will be looking down and will be delighted'
    17,405  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys stepped in to defend a plus-sized blogger after backlash on their Instagram account
    12,969  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams said she would 'pay good money' to delete a former relationship from the internet
    9,628  1
    3
    		Cleaning Instagram: harmless craze or harmful obsession?
    7,276  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    WEXFORD
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs €443,333
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    HOUSING
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    'It's a weird side-effect': Activist hopes PigeonGate video will bring attention to housing movement

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie