Game of Thrones star named as Grand Marshal of Dublin's St Patrick's Day Parade

ACTOR LIAM CUNNINGHAM is to be the Grand Marshal of this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.

Cunningham currently plays Davos Seaworth in HBO series Game of Thrones and has also played prominent roles in Irish films such as the Wind that Shakes the Barley and War of the Buttons.

In recent years other Grand Marshals of the parade have included Annalise Murphy, John Giles, Katie Taylor and Ronnie Drew.

Speaking today after the announcement was made, Cunningham said he was honoured to lead the St Patrick’s Day Parade in his home city.

“I have always been a proud Irishman and Dubliner and do my best to represent my country and city when I am abroad working. It’s a huge honour to be invited back to lead the parade on our national holiday. I’m really looking forward to being a part of it,” he said.