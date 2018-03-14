  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar presents Irish physicist and technology innovator with St Patrick's Day science medals

The medal is awarded annually to a distinguished Irish scientist, engineer or technology leader living and working in the US.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,316 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3903400
Professor Margaret Murnane and technology innovator David McCourt
Image: John Harrington
Professor Margaret Murnane and technology innovator David McCourt
Professor Margaret Murnane and technology innovator David McCourt
Image: John Harrington

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has today presented Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) St Patrick’s Day science medal to Professor of physics Margaret Murnane and technology innovator David McCourt.

Now in its fifth year, the medal recognises the contributions of Murnane and McCourt in their respective areas, as well as their role in supporting and engaging with the research ecosystem in Ireland.

The medal is awarded annually to a distinguished Irish scientist, engineer or technology leader living and working in the US.

Limerick native Professor Margaret Murnane is one of just two female physicists in history to be elected to the US National Academy of Sciences.

Her achievements include designing some of the fastest lasers in the world, with the ability to pulse in the range of the low trillionths of a second. Today, she continues to develop faster and more powerful laser systems.

She has also created a table-top x-ray laser, allowing the wider research community to make use of x-rays in their work.

Murnane first studied physics in University College Cork before completing her PhD at the University of California at Berkeley.

Awarding Murnane with her medal at the event in Washington DC, Varadkar said: “[Murnane's] work has enabled major advances in physics, chemistry, biology, medicine and technology. She has made an enduring impact at home, as a contributing academic at the Tyndall Institute in Cork.

Margaret, your lasers may burst for fractions of milliseconds, but your contribution to both your countries will be seen for all time.

Alongside Murnane, David McCourt was also honoured with a medal.

A holder of Irish citizenship and with a home in Clare, McCourt has been active in Ireland’s academic ecosystem in terms of funding, employment and innovation.

Early on in his career, McCourt developed a new technology that lowered the cost of building cable systems by 80%, which had gone on to become the industry standard.

“Raised in Massachusetts, David’s connections to our island, birthplace of both his parents, were always strong,” Varadkar said.

Like Margaret, David has remained deeply engaged with Ireland through his many ventures.

McCourt had provided support of one of SFI’s research centres, Connect, through substantial partnerships with his companies.

“I know Margaret’s partner, Henry, and mother, Eileen, are here with us today, as are David’s wife, Deborah, and children, David and Alexandra. They know close-up how special Margaret and David are. And I want them to know that we in Ireland know it too.

Ladies and gentlemen, I have no doubt that you will agree, Margaret and David are worthy recipients of this year’s St Patrick’s Day medals.

Read: Leo says Trump is right about one thing – Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defence

More: ‘There is important work to be done’: Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man who threatened to kill ex's parents while swinging axe avoids jail
21,746  17
Fora
1
A top ticket reselling firm says banning touts would lead to more black market trade
83  0
The42
1
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
11,583  10
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 9 times Stephen Hawking showed off his excellent sense of humour
2,331  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man cleared of murdering trespasser in home with garden shears
Man cleared of murdering trespasser in home with garden shears
Man who threatened to kill ex's parents while swinging axe avoids jail
'What have you done?' Mother said to father accused of murdering their six-month-old child
NORTHERN IRELAND
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
Varadkar calls for marriage equality in the North during Washington speech
Legal challenge lodged to allow people in North vote in Eighth Amendment referendum
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ to be out in force as 54 people killed on roads over St Patrick's Day period since 2012
Gardaí to be out in force as 54 people killed on roads over St Patrick's Day period since 2012
Man in 70s found dead on Offaly roadside
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
DUBLIN
'Breathtaking inequality': Shane Ross under fire over â¬150,000 funding for private school in his constituency
'Breathtaking inequality': Shane Ross under fire over €150,000 funding for private school in his constituency
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie