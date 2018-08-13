This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 13 August, 2018
Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre

The incident, which happened near the Customs House, also saw a car rammed by another car.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 13 Aug 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 10,225 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4177819
The incident happened near the Custom's House at around 5am.
Image: Google Street View
The incident happened near the Custom's House at around 5am.
The incident happened near the Custom's House at around 5am.
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 30s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dublin city centre this morning.

Gardai at Store St are investigating the incident, which happened near the Customs House at Beresford Place at around 5am and also saw a car rammed by another vehicle.

It is understood that after the car was rammed, the male driver and male passenger of the rammed car fled on foot and were followed by a number of men from the second car.

The male passenger in his 30s received a number of injuries after being assaulted at nearby Custom House Plaza.

Emergency services later attended the scene and the man was later taken to the Mater Hospital, where his injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

It is not yet known if anyone has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The scene remained sealed off by gardaí this morning, with a number of traffic diversions in place in the area until around 9am.

Read next:

