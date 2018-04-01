Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the stabbing incident at Fatima Drive, Bellewsbridge Road, Dundalk at approximately 3am this morning Sunday.

One man in his mid 30s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries.

An examination of the scene is being carried out by local crime officers, with gardaí stating that investigations are ongoing.