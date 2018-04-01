  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 1 April, 2018
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth

A man in his 30s was stabbed and was taken to hospital.

By Christina Finn Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 5:44 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the stabbing incident at Fatima Drive, Bellewsbridge Road, Dundalk at approximately 3am this morning Sunday.

One man in his mid 30s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries.

An examination of the scene is being carried out by local crime officers, with gardaí stating that investigations are ongoing.

