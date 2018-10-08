Man (44) dies and two others injured in stabbing in Cork

A MAN HAS been killed in a stabbing incident in Macroom, Co Cork, this morning.

A second man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, were also injured in the incident at a house on Dan Corkery Place.

At around 1.50am, Gardaí were called to the house where the body of a 44-year-old man with suspected stab wounds was found.

The second man and the woman have been taken to Cork University Hospital and Cork Mercy Hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí believe that there had been an altercation in the house.

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau has been notified.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses who may have been in or around Dan Corkery Place in the early hours of the morning to contact the incident Room at Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.