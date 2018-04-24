  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Scramble' for Leaving Cert examiners due to shortage across all subjects, Dáil told

Teachers, including recently qualified teachers and retired teachers, are being asked to apply.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 8:33 PM
1 hour ago 6,574 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3976498
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THE APPLICATION DEADLINE for teachers to apply to be examiners for the Leaving and Junior Certificate exams this summer has been extended due to there being a number of vacancies across all subjects.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has written to school principals around the country urging them to encourage their staff to apply for the positions, which entails marking the 2018 written examinations.

Teachers, including recently qualified teachers and retired teachers, are being asked to apply.

In addition, applications will continue to be accepted from teachers willing to superintend at examination centres in the Greater Dublin area.

Fianna Fáil’s education spokesperson Thomas Byrne told the Dáil today that the commission was now “scrambling” to find exam supervisors as a result of the government’s delay in tackling the teacher supply crisis.

When asked if the commission was scrambling to fill vacancies ahead of the June exams this year, it said the extension of the recruitment campaign for examiners and superintendents “reflects a pattern of tightness of supply evident for the past number of years, leading to the need for the SEC to issue further appeals each year following the initial closing date”.

It added that the current appeal for teachers to apply for positions as examiners is for all subjects this summer, adding:

While general recruitment of superintendents has finished for 2018, we have also sought additional applications from teachers willing to be assigned to act as superintendent in schools in the greater Dublin area…
The involvement of teachers in supervising and marking the work of students in our externally assessed examinations system is vital.

The closing date for applications from teachers interested in applying to superintend at examination centres in the Greater Dublin area is the 30 April. There is no closing date associated with the position of a written examiner.

It is understood the SEC will be appointing examiners right up to the start of the marking exams in June and appointments could even be made afterwards, in order to fill vacancies and in response to examiners dropping out for a variety of reasons.

The SEC said that in recent years it has run recruitment campaigns right up to the start of the marking process.

“The SEC has every confidence that this will be the same this year,” said the statement.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said:

“5,000 extra teachers have been hired in the last 2 years – more than at any point in the state’s history.

“The State Examinations Commission have advised the Department that it is confident that with the ongoing support of teachers, all positions will be filled, just like in previous years.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
130,403  132
2
Trainee garda faces deportation after investigation exposes his sham marriage
81,880  118
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
64,293  72
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den star says Nelson Mandela discovered the secret to good meetings
407  0
2
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
390  0
3
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
374  0
The42
1
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
43,180  27
2
LIVE: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
39,243  53
3
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
29,668  23
DailyEdge
1
Avicii's family have released a statement following his death
8,168  0
2
Ireland's county mottos have been revealed and some of them are gas
7,296  3
3
Irish people on Twitter are sharing the most important things they learned from Home Ec
5,159  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after rape abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
NORTHERN IRELAND
Review to examine how serious sexual offence cases are handled in Northern Ireland
Review to examine how serious sexual offence cases are handled in Northern Ireland
Warnings from former taoisigh on Brexit border: 'The communities would come together to tear it down'
Theresa May to reverse stance on UK leaving the customs union after Brexit
GARDAí
Three people hospitalised and major traffic delays following crash involving garda car on Dublin's south quays
Three people hospitalised and major traffic delays following crash involving garda car on Dublin's south quays
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
Two men charged after €248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie