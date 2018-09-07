State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire

THE STATE PATHOLOGIST Professor Marie Cassidy is due to retire, it has been announced.

Responding to the news, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan thanked Cassidy for her years of service.

“The Office of the State Pathologist is a vital part of the criminal justice system.

“The expertise of its scientists has helped resolve many crimes and bring perpetrators to justice and in doing this work it has been expertly led by Professor Marie Cassidy,” Flanagan said.

Cassidy joined the office as Deputy State Pathologist in January 1998 and succeeded Dr John Harbison as State Pathologist in January 2004.

Flanagan thanked Cassidy for her “valuable service to the Irish people”.

“I know that she will be greatly missed not just by her colleagues in the Office of the State Pathologist, but by all those who work with her in the criminal justice system. I wish Marie a long and happy retirement,” he added.

The minister also thanked the Deputy State Pathologists, Dr Michael Curtis and Dr Linda Mulligan, and the Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margo Bolster, for their ongoing work.