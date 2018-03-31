  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Following one false start, 'stationless' share bikes are coming to Dublin's city centre

The council has called for operators to apply for licences to set up in the capital.

By Fora Staff Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
3 minutes ago 4 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3932181
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

DUBLIN COUNCIL HAS issued a call for ‘stationless’ bike-sharing firms to apply for licences to operate in the capital after last year blocking the launch of the city’s first operator.

In December, the council introduced bye-laws to regulate the rental of so-called dockless bikes – which will compete with the existing Dublinbikes station-based cycle network.

The new policy regulates the operation of on-street bicycle hire schemes in the Dublin City Council’s administrative area only. Similar schemes are already in operation in other areas of the county, including South Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown.

Both these services are being run by local firm Bleeperbike, which last year had its Dublin city centre launch stopped when the local authority determined that draft bye-laws to regulate the service were required.

Under the new system, all stationless bikes will need to be stored at designated bike racks and stands. The licence holders will be responsible for removing bikes that are not parked at official racks.

Bike-sharing schemes from China to Australia have suffered problems from bikes being dumped in public places such as streets and waterways.

Thousands of share bikes detained in a sports field A pile of share bikes in China Source: TPG

‘Prudent’ rules

Several firms expressed an interest in bike-sharing operations in the capital during Dublin council’s consultation period, including Bleeperbike and Ireland-based Urbo.

Hugh Cooney, the founder of Bleeperbike, confirmed that he intended to apply for a licence to operate in the city.

In its submission to Dublin council last year, Bleeperbike suggested the bye-laws needed to include a stipulation that stationless bikes should always be locked to stands when parked.

“We think that Dublin City Council’s decision to insist stationless bikes are locked to bike racks is a prudent one, something that many other European local authorities overlooked when drafting their own bye-laws,” Cooney told Fora.

Untitled Bleeperbikes were removed by Dublin council last year Source: BleeperBike

Urbo, an Irish stationless bike startup which launched in the UK last year, also made a submission to the local authority, as did Beijing-based Ofo, which operates in 17 countries worldwide.

At the time of publication, neither company had confirmed to Fora if they intended to apply for a licence.

Bye-laws specifications

According to the new bye-laws, an operator’s initial permits will be valid for a duration of 12 months. After this period, operators can apply to renew their existing licence for a further three years.

Firms that want to attain a permit will be required to pay an annual licence fee of €200 and a charge of €50 per bike in their fleet. In its submission to the council, Urbo argued that there should be no fee charged per bike.

Dublin council told Fora that it will limit the number of licences issued to stationless bikes operators.

The local authority would not confirm the exact number of licences that will be handed out, adding that a decision on this matter will be made once applications for licences have been received.

3583206 An Urbo-owned stationless bike Source: Urbo

There is no restriction on the number of stationless bikes that can be introduced by any one operator, but the council has the option to define an upper limit.

RTÉ previously reported that 600 bikes will be put on the streets in April, with the plan to introduce a further 1,500 in due course.

The bye-laws also require operators to provide anonymised real-time journey and location data for each bicycle to Dublin City Council.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
76,612  101
2
Temperatures to drop to - 2 degrees as forecasters predict snow....again
70,562  27
3
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
41,886  6
Fora
1
One in five Sligo shops are empty - but locals insist the town hasn't 'gone to hell'
739  0
2
RTÉ was ordered to pay €50,000 to an ex-reporter - here are the lessons for employers
186  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
100,230  59
2
As it happened: Connacht v Gloucester, Challenge Cup quarter-final
39,201  21
3
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
35,317  88
DailyEdge.ie
1
The PMS symptom no one talks about, and the product that will fix it fast
8,139  0
2
12 signs that prove your attitude to money is an absolute sh*tshow
6,160  3
3
If you're to believe the lyrics on his new EP, The Weeknd was going to donate his kidney to Selena Gomez
5,929  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth â¬2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
COURT
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
California judge rules that coffee needs to be sold with cancer warning
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
RTÉ
'I found it difficult to see the justification': Bryan Dobson on the pay gap with Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
'I found it difficult to see the justification': Bryan Dobson on the pay gap with Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Bob Geldof says Aung Sang Suu Kyi is a 'pig' and he still wants the Freedom of Dublin back
From Spring calving to farming technology - Big Week On The Farm is returning to our screens
YOUR SAY
Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?
Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?
Poll: Did you go to the pub today?
Poll: Should social media be policed during the Eighth Amendment referendum?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie