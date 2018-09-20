Power restored to over 160,000 ESB customers ... but outages remain across the country

ESB NETWORKS CREWS have restored power to over 160,000 customers following Storm Ali yesterday, but a number of outages remain across the country.

The outages have affected homes, farms and businesses across Ireland.

Map of power outages Source: ESB

ESB Networks crews this morning restored power to 14,000 further customers that lost supply due to the impact of Storm Ali.

At the height of the storm yesterday afternoon, 186,000 customers were impacted.

Efforts have been continuing throughout today to restore power to as many of the remaining 25,000 customers as possible.

However, weather conditions have not improved today as Storm Bronagh has arrived from the south, bringing with it heavy rainfall.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties in the southeast of the country: Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

ESB Networks has said that all available resources are being deployed to carry out repairs to the network and restore power today.

Additional crews from less impacted areas of the country are being deployed in the worst impacted counties, which include Sligo, Galway, Longford, Westmeath, Cavan and Louth.

The network expects that most of the 25,000 customers who were without power this morning will have their supply restored by tonight.

Our crews are continuing to work to restore homes, farms & businesses. Heat map shows the extent of Storm Ali and outages. The bigger the circle, the bigger the number of customers. We will update you on powercheck app or on https://t.co/cwxXH3X4kM as we get more information — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 20, 2018

Safety warning

ESB networks has warned that there are over 1,000 locations where Storm Ali has damaged its networks, resulting in extensive damage with low hanging and fallen lines nationwide.

“We are particularly appealing to farmers and landowners to be vigilant as fallen trees or branches may have fallen on or be leaning against electricity wires,” the network said in a statement.

Please do not approach or touch the wires, trees or branches, as they are extremely dangerous.

ESB Networks has the following advice for customers in the event of a power cut:

Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc if electricity supply is lost

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters

Real-time information about power outages and restoration times across the country can be found here.