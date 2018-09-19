Gusts of up to 147km/h recorded during Storm Ali

A car that was damaged when a tree fell onto it on the North Circular Road in Dublin.

THE MAX GUST of wind recorded during Storm Ali was 147km per hour at Mace Head in Galway.

Met Éireann has released the below provisional figures for gusts recorded across the country today:

Mace Head 147

Newport 124

Claremorris 120

Malin Head 117

Knock Airport 117

Finner 113

Athenry 110

Belmullet 108

Shannon 107

Valentia 106

Baldonnel 106

Dublin Airport 105

Casement 105

Gurteen 100

Mullingar 94

Johnstown 90

The highest gust recorded during Storm Ophelia last year was 155.6km/h.

Roof damage

Some 126,000 ESB customers are without power as a result of the storm. ESB Networks said the areas most affected are Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar and parts of north county Dublin.

Sonas and Hail have been contacted for comment.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin