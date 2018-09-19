This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gusts of up to 147km/h recorded during Storm Ali

The highest gust recorded during Storm Ophelia last year was 155.6km/h.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 7:38 PM
1 hour ago 12,401 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4245095
A car that was damaged when a tree fell onto it on the North Circular Road in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
A car that was damaged when a tree fell onto it on the North Circular Road in Dublin.

Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 9 minutes ago

THE MAX GUST of wind recorded during Storm Ali was 147km per hour at Mace Head in Galway.

Met Éireann has released the below provisional figures for gusts recorded across the country today:

  • Mace Head 147
  • Newport 124
  • Claremorris 120
  • Malin Head 117
  • Knock Airport 117
  • Finner 113
  • Athenry 110
  • Belmullet 108
  • Shannon 107
  • Valentia 106
  • Baldonnel 106
  • Dublin Airport 105
  • Casement 105
  • Gurteen 100
  • Mullingar 94
  • Johnstown 90

The highest gust recorded during Storm Ophelia last year was 155.6km/h. 

Roof damage 

Meanwhile, a section of the ceiling over a public stairwell in the Churchwell Crescent block in Belmayne, Dublin has come off and is sitting on the remaining roof, as a result of the storm. 

According to Clúid Housing, 10 of the apartments are Clúid units, three Sonas units and six are Hail units. 

All residents affected in the 19 apartments were evacuated earlier today, and have been offered alternative accommodation, a spokesperson for Clúid Housing said.

“Because of the weather status, it has been too dangerous to access the roof to remove the loose section, so we have cordoned off the neighbouring courtyard and road,” the spokesperson said. 

“We contacted the residents in the remaining complex to warn them to stay away from these areas and have placed notices around the area. We have also arranged security to remain on the site throughout the night.”

Some 126,000 ESB customers are without power as a result of the storm. ESB Networks said the areas most affected are Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar and parts of north county Dublin. 

Sonas and Hail have been contacted for comment. 

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

COMMENTS (5)

