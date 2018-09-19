Gusts of up to 147km/h recorded during Storm Ali

Updated 9 minutes ago
THE MAX GUST of wind recorded during Storm Ali was 147km per hour at Mace Head in Galway.
Met Éireann has released the below provisional figures for gusts recorded across the country today:
- Mace Head 147
- Newport 124
- Claremorris 120
- Malin Head 117
- Knock Airport 117
- Finner 113
- Athenry 110
- Belmullet 108
- Shannon 107
- Valentia 106
- Baldonnel 106
- Dublin Airport 105
- Casement 105
- Gurteen 100
- Mullingar 94
- Johnstown 90
The highest gust recorded during Storm Ophelia last year was 155.6km/h.
Roof damage
Some 126,000 ESB customers are without power as a result of the storm. ESB Networks said the areas most affected are Cavan, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar and parts of north county Dublin.
Sonas and Hail have been contacted for comment.
With reporting by Hayley Halpin
