At least 10,000 people have no phone or internet after Storm Emma

EIR HAVE SAID there are about 10,000 of their customers currently without telephone, broadband and mobile services.

The extreme weather has damaged pole, cable and mast infrastructure and Eir has said that repair will “take time” due to the difficulty using the roads.

Of those without connections to the network, 7,000 are customers in parts of Limerick including the areas of Hospital, Pallasgreen, Murroe, Croom and Kilfinane.

Eir has said that customers can log faults on the company’s website and that if they don’t access to the internet they can do so by calling 1901.

A Status Red weather warning remains in place until 6 pm this evening with snow predicted all throughout the day and temperatures to drop as low as -3 degrees tonight.

ESB Networks has said that 24,000 homes and business remain without electricity nationally but that power has been restored to 83,000 others.