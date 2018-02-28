MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Red snow-ice warning for Munster and Leinster starting 4pm tomorrow, warning that “blizzard-like” conditions are expected.

A Status Red snow-ice warning is currently in place until midday tomorrow for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

As the country gears up for further heavy snowfall tonight, public transport has begun to be cancelled and many shops have announced they will close tomorrow.

Stay with us for updates throughout the evening regarding travel, schools, work and retail disruptions.