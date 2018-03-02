34,000 premises without power due to Storm Emma

Updated 5.10pm

34,000 HOMES AND business are currently without power due to Storm Emma, with ESB Networks warning that some customers may not see power returned until tomorrow.

Many of those affected lost their power last night. At the height of the storm, 117,000 premises were without power.

The main areas currently affected are Enniscorthy, Arklow, Portlaoise, Waterford, Dublin, Cork, Bandon, Fermoy, Tullamore, Duleek and Julianstown.

However, ESB Networks says that it has making good progress on existing faults, especially in the greater Dublin area. Thirty thousand additional homes, farms and businesses lost power since this morning. This, coupled by worsening weather in the south-east and difficulty getting access to some areas, means that ESB Networks is warning some people may not get their power restored until tomorrow.

ESB Networks said earlier today the outages are due to 350 separate faults and that this would normally be “a very manageable number” but that repairing them is currently difficult due to access problems on the roads.

ESB Networks said that it is working to restore services “as quick as possible” but its efforts are being hampered by the conditions.

“There are deep snow drifts in various parts of the country and so it is taking our crews a very long time to travel to each fault. It is also more difficult than normal to then carry out a repair,” the company said in a statement.

We understand how difficult it is to not have electricity in these conditions and so our staff are focussed on trying to restore supply to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. We will continue to work with the emergency services and Local Authorities to ensure the safety of the public and to minimise disruption and are seeking assistance from other state agencies to help us with access.

The company is again warning people to never approach broken lines or damaged poles and has said it will issue more updates later.

Speaking earlier on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, ESB Networks spokesperson Derek Hynes said that, while crews were out around Dublin city all last night, there would not be much hope of repairs before this evening.

“We had a pretty significant fault in Ringsend and had crews assisting emergency services at a number of fires.

“It looks like it will be tonight before we can get to some of the faults.”

ESB Networks is asking customers to be prepared to be without electricity in case their area is hit, by ensuring the following:

Have plenty of food and water available

Have torches with spare batteries available

Make sure your phone is charged and, if possible, have a phone charger on hand for your car

Please check with elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours are prepared to be without electricity

If you have electric gates, please check you know how to work them manually

People are being asked to report dangerous situations immediately to the ESB by calling 1850 372 999.

A red weather warning is in place in certain counties until 9am tomorrow morning as high winds and snow batter the country.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy and Aoife Barry