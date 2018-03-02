STORM EMMA HAS passed through Ireland but heavy snow continues in many areas of the country.

A Status Red snow-ice warning has been extended until 9am for Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

While the warning to stay inside has been lifted, authorities are advising that caution is still needed as many areas are being severely impacted by drifting snow.

The government has asked motorists not to drive today unless it is absolutely necessary.

This was our liveblog throughout the afternoon and early evening, as the latest emergency briefing took place.

We’ll have all the main news on the site throughout the rest of the evening.