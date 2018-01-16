Your pictures: Ireland was hit by some snow today

SNOW-ICE STORM Fionn made landfall in Ireland today with Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for eight counties.
We asked for your pictures of the day and here are just some.
Iain Miller captured the scene off Gweedore, Donegal.
While Bernadette Farrell took a picture of Belgard Heights, Tallaght
This stunning picture is Stephen Dover’s shot of Ballawley Park, Dublin
Lilija Slesere took a picture of her estate
Eamonn Farrell of RollingNews.ie caught these pictures of the M7
