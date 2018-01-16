  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Your pictures: Ireland was hit by some snow today

We asked for your pictures of the day and here are just some.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 10:40 PM
5 hours ago 20,301 Views 13 Comments
Source: Iain Miller/YouTube

SNOW-ICE STORM Fionn made landfall in Ireland today with Met Éireann has issued  a Status Orange wind warning for eight counties.

Iain Miller captured the scene off Gweedore, Donegal.

Salt Foam filled Geo 2 Source: Iain Miller

While Bernadette Farrell took a picture of Belgard Heights, Tallaght

IMG_7640 Source: Bernadette Farrell

This stunning picture is Stephen Dover’s shot of Ballawley Park, Dublin

20180116-DSC_7134 Source: Stephen Dover

Lilija Slesere took a picture of her estate

20180116_170243

Eamonn Farrell of RollingNews.ie caught these pictures of the M7

STORM FIONN II2A2358 Source: Eamonn Farrell

Read: Status Orange wind warning issued as snow-ice Storm Fionn approaches

