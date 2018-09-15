Storm Helene to bring 'short interval intense rain' as it hits Ireland

MET ÉIREANN HAS provided its latest update as Storm Helene approaches Ireland, with “short interval intense rainfall” forecast, but it doesn’t believe that a rainfall warning will be issued ahead of its arrival.

Helene has maintained its tropical storm status according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center in the US.

It is due to hit Ireland within the next two days, with its “main impact” occurring on Monday evening into Tuesday morning, Met Éireann said.

As it travels north-eastwards through the Atlantic, Helene is set to pick up speed as it becomes an ex-tropical storm.

"Yellow level impacts from wind are looking increasingly likely for coastal districts of the east and south, with strong gales or storm force winds for a time in the Celtic and Irish seas," it said.

“Yellow level impacts from wind are looking increasingly likely for coastal districts of the east and south, with strong gales or storm force winds for a time in the Celtic and Irish seas,” it said.

Short interval intense rainfall may occur in places, but due to the speed at which the system is moving through, it is not envisaged at this stage that a rain warning will be required, although this aspect will continue to be examined more closely once our high-resolution model guidance becomes available on Sunday.

The centre of the low that the storm is bringing is now tracking over parts of Ireland instead of mainly through the Irish Sea, although there continues to be “large uncertainty” in its exact track.

The forecaster will continue to monitor developments from the storm throughout this evening and into tomorrow.

That all adds up to a very unsettled outlook for the weather heading into next week, Met Éireann said.

Severe downpours are forecast on Monday and that night is set to be “very disturbed with widespread heavy rain and gales”.

Even after Helene passes through, the weather looks set to remain unsettled and rainy throughout the week.