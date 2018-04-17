  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Stormy Daniels unveils sketch of man she says threatened her to stay quiet about Trump

Daniels says she was threatened by the man in 2011 to keep quiet about a 2006 tryst with Trump.

By Associated Press Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 6:29 PM
1 hour ago 5,939 Views 21 Comments
Image: AP
Image: AP

STORMY DANIELS INJECTED fresh drama into the sensational story of a president, a fixer and a porn star, releasing an artist’s sketch of a man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot to stay quiet about her sexual tryst with Donald Trump.

The adult film actress unveiled the image on ABC’s The View, immediately prompting online speculation about the identity of the even-featured young man in a hoodie.

Daniels says she was threatened by the man in 2011 to keep quiet about a 2006 tryst with Trump.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said she did not report the threat at the time because she would have had to reveal the alleged affair and she was afraid.

I didn’t want everyone to know, I didn’t want my family to find out that way. I didn’t want my life to turn upside down.

At the time, she said, she hadn’t told her husband about the encounter with Trump and “I didn’t want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put our daughter in danger.”

Trump Porn Star Adult film actress Stormy Daniels leaves ABC Television Studios after taping a segment on The View Source: Mary Altaffer

Daniels says she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and that Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 (€105,000) days before the 2016 election for her silence.

Staying in the headlines as she seeks to invalidate a pre-election nondisclosure agreement, Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have slowly offered more information about the alleged threat. More than a week ago, Avenatti tweeted a photo that he said showed Daniels sitting with a forensic sketch artist.

Avenatti says they are now offering $100,000(€80,880) for information leading to the man’s identification.

The sketch prompted a flurry of online speculation about the person’s identity, with even some Trump allies weighing in. After a Twitter posting showed the sketch next to a photo of short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, he responded, “I thought the description said he was 6′ 2″! I am all good.”

After Daniels first alleged she was threatened, a lawyer for Cohen demanded that she publicly apologise to his client for suggesting Cohen was involved in her intimidation. Daniels responded by filing a revised federal lawsuit accusing Cohen of defamation.

The release of the sketch comes as Cohen is facing a federal investigation that could reveal the inner dealings of Trump’s longtime legal fixer and image protector. A US District judge heard debate over what should happen to records, including multiple electronic records, seized from Cohen in a series of FBI raids.

Stormy Daniels Source: Mary Altaffer

Daniels made an appearance at that hearing and was swarmed by photographers. She nearly fell as she was hustled into the courthouse, a scene that underscored the sensational atmosphere around the case.

The proceedings took another unexpected turn when Cohen was forced to reveal that Fox News host Sean Hannity was his client. Cohen’s lawyers did not detail the type of legal work he did for Hannity, who frequently defends Trump and assails the president’s critics in a combative manner. On his radio show, Hannity said Cohen was never involved in any matter between him and any third party.

Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time recently, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by Cohen and didn’t know where Cohen had gotten the money. The White House has consistently said Trump denies the affair.

