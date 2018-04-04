  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stranger Things creators respond to filmmaker's plagiarism claims

Director Charlie Kessler is seeking monetary damages and a jury trial.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 11:14 PM
1 hour ago 5,145 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3940769
Image: Michael Tran
Image: Michael Tran

THE CREATORS OF, the Netflix mega-hit, Stranger Things are entering the upside down world of litigation after being hit with a lawsuit by a director who claims they stole ideas from his 2012 short film Montauk.

Director Charlie Kessler alleges that Matt and Ross Duffer lifted ideas about top-secret government experiments from his film after he presented them with the “script, ideas, story and film” in April 2014.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Stranger Things was originally called The Montauk Project and it was set in the Long Island town.

Source: Shutterstock/Tinseltown

The suit claims that Stranger Things has many elements that are also present in the 2012 film, including children with enhanced abilities, secret government projects and a monster from another dimension.

Both the show and the film are inspired by the conspiracy theory that the US government conducted secret experiments on humans at Montauk Air Force Station.

“After the massive success of Stranger Things that is based on Plaintiff’s concepts that Plaintiffs discussed with Defendants, Defendants have made huge sums of money by producing the series based on Plaintiff’s concepts without compensating or crediting Plaintiff for his Concepts,” the suit says.

Kessler, who has worked on a number of Netflix shows including Daredevil and Luke Cage, is suing for breach of implied contract and is seeking monetary damages and a jury trial.

The Duffer brother’s attorney, Alex Kohner, issued a statement dismissing the lawsuit as an “attempt to profit from other people’s creativity and hard work.”

Mr Kessler’s claim is completely meritless. He had no connection to the creation or development of Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers have neither seen Mr Kessler’s short film nor discussed any project with him.

Production on the third season of Stranger Things is expected to begin this month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
YouTube shooter was 'vegan-themed content creator' who hated the company
79,875  108
2
Craig Gilroy apologises for 'totally inappropriate' WhatsApp message sent to Stuart Olding
59,443  0
3
Poll: Would you like a general election this year?
41,842  196
Fora
1
Norwegian airline will suspend US winter services from Shannon and Cork due to 'lower demand'
781  0
2
Citywest Hotel was ordered to pay a worker accused of making 'lewd comments' to a guest
593  0
3
A tapas bar says turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
361  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final
42,265  80
2
Israel Folau in trouble again as he says 'God's plan' for gay people is to go to 'hell'
40,874  134
3
Ray Wilkins dies aged 61 after suffering cardiac arrest
38,856  41
DailyEdge.ie
1
Because of a wardrobe malfunction, Jenna Fischer from The Office wore a towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live
9,011  2
2
Irish people are sharing the best lies they heard in primary school
7,221  2
3
Beyoncé's dad said that he "couldn't stop laughing" when he saw the elevator fight footage ...It's The Dredge
6,453  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Three people arrested after numerous garda cars rammed in chase in Mayo
Man charged over assault and attempted robberies in Clondalkin
DUBLIN
Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man
Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for €35.5 million
Submachine gun and four handguns found in backpack in Dublin
TEACHERS
Parents and students will be able to have their say on the use of smartphones in schools
Parents and students will be able to have their say on the use of smartphones in schools
Richard Bruton heckled at conference as teachers threaten to strike over pay issues
Minister orders full review of sex education in schools
SHOOTING
People who saw girl being shot dead asked to 'do the right thing' and come forward
People who saw girl being shot dead asked to 'do the right thing' and come forward
Murder investigation launched in London after second teen shot inside 24 hours dies
YouTube shooter was 'vegan-themed content creator' who hated the company

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie