This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stuart Olding 'suffered huge financial detriment' after rugby rape trial

Olding was acquitted on the charge of oral rape following the trial. Paddy Jackson was also acquitted of the charges against him.

By Ashleigh McDonald Friday 12 Oct 2018, 6:29 PM
1 hour ago 11,580 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4283560
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER IRELAND AND Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding “suffered a huge financial detriment” defending himself in a trial which lasted almost 10 weeks, a court heard today.

The rugby player’s legal team made an application for part of his legal costs to be reimbursed in front of trial judge Patricia Smyth at Belfast Crown Court.

A similar application has already been mounted by co-accused Paddy Jackson, with the decision pending.

Olding (25), formerly of Ardenlee Street in Belfast, was acquitted on a charge of oral rape following a mammoth trial held earlier this year. He and Jackson were charged with raping a 19-year old student in the bedroom of Jackson’s south Belfast home following a night out in the VIP section of Ollie’s nightclub in June 2016.

They were both acquitted of the charges against them.

Following the acquittal in March this year, Olding joined French side Brive after his contract with Ulster and Ireland was revoked, and signed a two-year deal with the French side in May.

Telling the court that as a result of the trial Olding lost his career here, was unable to work in this country and had to leave his family and friends to seek work outside Ireland, his barrister argued that his defence costs should be retrieved.

Frank O’Donoghue QC spoke of the devastating financial affect part-funding his own defence has had on the rugby player in a prosecution he argued was flawed from the outset, adding: “His reputation was destroyed to the extent he cannot follow his profession in this country again.”

O’Donoghue suggested the case against his client was flawed for a number of reasons, including a prematurity in charging Olding and a misunderstanding of the facts due to inconsistencies in the complainant’s account.

Olding financed his own defence up until February 19, when an application for Legal Aid was made, and subsequently granted.

Financial detriment

Arguing that one count of vaginal rape was withdrawn against Olding before the trial started, O’Donoghue said his client shouldn’t have been prosecuted on the second charge of oral rape.

Telling the court “my client has suffered a huge financial detriment and that is why I am here,” the senior barrister spoke of the impact the prosecution and trial had on Olding.

Asking Judge Smyth to take into account Olding’s personal circumstances, O’Donoghue said: “Mr Olding has had to exhaust his own personal funds. Before he accessed Legal Aid, he suffered the penalty of the financial burden of defending himself.

“He exhausted his disposable income by February 19th and he had a huge expenditure up until that date.

“He has been, as a consequence, completely unable to work in this jurisdiction. He had to leave his family, he had to leave his friends and he had to start afresh in a different country. He lost his international career, he lost his provincial career.”

When questioned about exactly why his contracts with Ireland and Ulster Rugby were terminated – and when Judge Smyth asked whether it was a result of WhatsApp messages which formed part of the trial – it emerged that further clarity needed to be sought ahead of the next hearing.

The application was adjourned until 26 October, when the Crown will respond to the defence application.

Before adjourning the application, Judge Smyth told the court “evidently this is extremely complex.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Landlords and agencies have started asking people for viewing fees, says Threshold
    79,470  133
    2
    		As it happened: Power outages and travel disruptions - Storm Callum hit Ireland overnight
    77,852  29
    3
    		Melania Trump says she may be the world's 'most bullied' person
    47,313  37
    Fora
    1
    		After raising over $100m, Irish-founded home services firm Handy has been acquired
    253  0
    2
    		A cloud hangs over Patisserie Valerie's Irish cafés as the UK firm battles a financial scandal
    137  0
    3
    		'I thought starting a business was for people who went to Smurfit school - I didn't think I could do it'
    108  0
    The42
    1
    		Here's the draw for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship
    33,668  33
    2
    		'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    23,326  19
    3
    		O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    15,887  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything that was wrong with Sean(n) Walsh's non-apology
    11,503  3
    2
    		Skin Deep: Here's my verdict on the hair industry's turbo-spendy new tools
    4,686  2
    3
    		Keira Knightley was purposely misunderstood to perpetuate a well-worn trope on female relationships
    4,076  7

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    GARDAí
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath
    LEO VARADKAR
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    Breen invited Naughten to dinner at McCourt's house at broadband bidder's request
    'It was not a lazy dodging': Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald vindicated by Charleton report
    DENIS NAUGHTEN
    'Pat Breen asked a minister to meet a constituent and Naughten decided to go'
    'Pat Breen asked a minister to meet a constituent and Naughten decided to go'
    Poll: Would you be happy to see Frances Fitzgerald return as a minister?
    Naughten admits more private meetings with head of broadband bidding group

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie