  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Student accommodation plan for Cork 'overlooks the city's architectural, cultural and social history'

The plan is subject to an appeal.

By Paul Hosford Friday 20 Apr 2018, 6:10 AM
56 minutes ago 1,324 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3960879
The Square Deal site.
Image: Google Maps
The Square Deal site.
The Square Deal site.
Image: Google Maps

A PLAN TO build a student accommodation centre in Cork city centre has attracted objections over its height and the alteration of the original structure.

Summix WSC Developments is hoping to build a 228-bed, six-storey building in the city on the former premises of Square Deal, a furniture superstore.

The plan would include the retention of the 19th century two- and three-storey redbrick sections on Washington Street West. The furniture shop, which closed in 2015, is a protected structure. Cork City Council has already given the green light to the development, which includes a co-working space, a cafe bar and meeting rooms.

However, there have been four submissions made on the plan, leading it to end up before An Bord Pleanala.

The objections come from two local property owners, a Cork resident and an architectural heritage consultant.

Frank Sheahan, who has interests in two neighbouring buildings, wrote that he was worried that the height of the new building would impact those living on the upper floors of the Lancaster Hall student accommodation.

Another objection comes from 3S Integrity Investments, which owns and had planning permission for a similar site next door to the Square Deal site. It had proposed an ambitious apartment complex on the site. The 3S submission says that the company wants the new plan to be “carefully considered” in the context of its own proposal.

It adds that set down areas for deliveries and taxis could also cause complications on the busy Washington Street.

An observation by a man living nearby says that the city’s housing stock was showing “a bias” towards student accommodation.

Heritage

The strongest observation comes from architectural heritage consultant Livia Hurley. She says that the plan would interfere with the city’s fabric.

She says that:

“Unlike much of Dublin’s historic fabric (17th-20th century) which has been excessively removed and misused through redevelopment over the last 50 years, Cork city has largely been spared.

“The mixed-use development… is very welcome, however the removal of 20th-century architecture is not justified and overlooks a significant part of the city’s architectural, cultural and social history.”

Hurley points out that the westerly section of what was the Lee Boot Factory was built in 1919 and she says it is “an important modernist work” from a period “largely ignored”.

“Unfortunately the building has been washed with a terra-cotta paint so that its original patina has been lost.”

The building was designed by Chillingworth and Levie, who also designed the Counting House at Beamish & Crawford, the Winthrop Arcade, the former Roches Stores and Savoy Cinema sites and the Eagle Printing Press.

Hurley says that the proposed development is “admirable” and the use of materials is “well thought out”, but the integration of the original structure “is not reflective of good conservation practice”.

“I would ask the city planners and conservation officers to please reflect on Cork’s unique position and how this development will impact on the city’s specificity and its architectural and urban fabric.”

Hurley implores the planners to “learn from the lessons of Dublin”.

The site is one of many student accommodation projects planned for Cork, including a 413-bed site on the old Beamish brewery.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man receives €26,692 mobile bill from Three after returning home from holiday
84,426  93
2
Ex-Playboy model now free to go public over alleged affair with Donald Trump
58,411  50
3
Kilkenny mosque debate: 'This could become dangerous. Tensions could escalate'
46,613  187
Fora
1
A large 450-home estate on the Kildare-Dublin border has been given the green light
277  0
2
Formula 1 has taken a stake in a small Irish fantasy sports firm
192  0
3
Hiking the price of stamps has helped An Post turn around its fortunes
187  0
The42
1
Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexuality
65,485  41
2
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
21,222  33
3
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
18,207  36
DailyEdge
1
12 insanely cute Summer dresses under €50 to wear now that the sun is here
12,109  0
2
Kylie Jenner called one of her new eyeshadows 'Gluten Free' and got a roasting for it, naturally
7,565  2
3
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has had to confirm he is not dead... it's The Dredge
7,388  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
DUBLIN
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill
HOUSING
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector
'They have not grasped the problem': Warnings government is not doing enough to stop evictions

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie