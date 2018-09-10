This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'That's me sorted for the Listowel Races': St Vincent de Paul apologises over student's social media boast

The charity was forced to cancel a cheque issued to a student who claimed it was needed to pay his college fees.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 10 Sep 2018, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago 22,170 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4228903
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ST VINCENT DE Paul has announced that it has cancelled a cheque it gave to a young man to secure his college place after he posted a picture of it with a pint on social media.

A spokesman for the charity apologised for the incident on Radio Kerry today, after the man posted the image of himself with the cheque on Instagram with the caption: “That’s me sorted for the Listowel Races”.

The man received the cheque after telling the society’s education conference that he needed funding to go to college, but feared losing his place if he didn’t pay his fees on time.

St Vincent de Paul regional president for Cork and Kerry, Christy Lynch, told Radio Kerry that the society usually pays money directly to educational bodies.

However, the charity issued the cheque directly to the man instead, as it believed the issue was a time-sensitive matter and could be addressed more quickly if it did so.

“We have a system where we have an educational committee who decides who gets what and how much they get,” Lynch said.

“The conference, at the time, made the decision that they made and gave him what he was looking for.”

He also said the individual involved had “a rush of blood to the head”, but that he and his family were now “very upset” over the incident, which caused anger locally.

“It was just a silly thing to do,” Lynch said, before confirming that the cheque has now been cancelled and apologising on behalf of the charity.

He said: “I’ll tell you what, he’s not gone to the races anyway…and all I can say is that if people are upset on behalf of the region, I apologise for any upset this has caused.”

Lynch added that the individual involved will have to re-apply for the money, and that such an incident has never happened to the charity in the region before.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Germany to stage strike on Wednesday
    1,656  1
    2
    		Galway 2020 boss steps down just a few months after creative director resigned
    4,120  4
    3
    		'That's me sorted for the Listowel Races': St Vincent de Paul apologises over student's social media boast
    21,840  19
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    436  0
    2
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    5,441  0
    3
    		Australian firm Ignition Advice is building Ireland as its post-Brexit 'springboard' to Europe
    393  0
    The42
    1
    		Manny Pacquiao 'initiating legal proceedings' against former promoters Top Rank
    714  0
    2
    		Naismith inspires hope for Scotland as Alex McLeish earns second win in charge
    1,895  0
    3
    		Assassin Boxing to join forces with U.S. promoters in significant move for pro boxing in Ireland
    1,361  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Olivia Munn's ostracization by castmates reveals why 'hysterical' women are still afraid to speak out in the age of #MeToo
    2,683  4
    2
    		Kathy Griffin and J.K. Rowling were among those furious at a racist depiction of Serena Williams in a cartoon
    4,008  5
    3
    		Paramore announced that they will no longer be performing 'anti-feminist' tune Misery Business
    2,215  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    Drugs in Ireland - what did we take before, what are we taking now?
    CORK
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters
    As it happened: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie final
    LEO VARADKAR
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Jimmy Guerin's message to Gemma O'Doherty: 'Allow my sister rest in peace'
    Jimmy Guerin's message to Gemma O'Doherty: 'Allow my sister rest in peace'
    Sean Gallagher joins Michael D Higgins on ballot sheet for presidency
    Number of councils to vote on who they endorse for the presidential election

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie